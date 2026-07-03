ETV Bharat / international

What To Know About The Funeral And Burial Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

NEW DELHI: Months after the killing of Iran's supreme leader at the start of its war with the United States and Israel, mourners will hold a dayslong funeral and burial for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The mourning period will see Khamenei's body carried through cities in both Iran and neighboring Iraq over six days starting Saturday.

Iran's theocracy likely will encourage the public, government employees and paramilitary forces to fill the streets in his honor.

Khamenei, who led Iran for nearly four decades, was killed on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel jointly launched the war. The funeral was delayed as the war raged.

The funeral will serve as a test for Iran's battered theocracy and its ability to summon a mass show of support, particularly as the funeral comes six months after security forces' crackdown on nationwide protests against Khamenei's rule.

Heads of state and top officials from dozens of countries are expected to attend the funeral.

The Indian delegation is led by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Pakistan will be represented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while China will be represented by He Wei, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Huge crowds of mourners, dressed in black and waving Iranian flags, had already started gathering on the streets of Tehran ahead of the funeral ceremonies, CNN reported. Some held portraits of the late leader.

Khamenei's body will be on display at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, it will be paraded through the streets of Tehran before being taken to the Shiite seminary city of Qom, some 120 kilometers to the south. Tuesday will see Khamenei honored there.