What To Know About The Funeral And Burial Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
The mourning period will see Khamenei's body carried through cities in both Iran and neighboring Iraq.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Months after the killing of Iran's supreme leader at the start of its war with the United States and Israel, mourners will hold a dayslong funeral and burial for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The mourning period will see Khamenei's body carried through cities in both Iran and neighboring Iraq over six days starting Saturday.
Iran's theocracy likely will encourage the public, government employees and paramilitary forces to fill the streets in his honor.
Khamenei, who led Iran for nearly four decades, was killed on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel jointly launched the war. The funeral was delayed as the war raged.
The funeral will serve as a test for Iran's battered theocracy and its ability to summon a mass show of support, particularly as the funeral comes six months after security forces' crackdown on nationwide protests against Khamenei's rule.
Heads of state and top officials from dozens of countries are expected to attend the funeral.
The Indian delegation is led by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.
Pakistan will be represented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while China will be represented by He Wei, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
Huge crowds of mourners, dressed in black and waving Iranian flags, had already started gathering on the streets of Tehran ahead of the funeral ceremonies, CNN reported. Some held portraits of the late leader.
Khamenei's body will be on display at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday, it will be paraded through the streets of Tehran before being taken to the Shiite seminary city of Qom, some 120 kilometers to the south. Tuesday will see Khamenei honored there.
On Wednesday, Khamenei's body will be taken to Karbala, Iraq, home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad who long has been a symbol of resistance for the Shiite faithful. Wednesday also will mark the anniversary of the protests against Khamenei's rule, which saw thousands killed by security forces.
Khamenei finally will be brought to Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city.
Khamenei will be buried at a holy Shiite shrine
Authorities say Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad at the Imam Reza shrine.
Imam Reza was Shiite Islam's eighth imam. Millions of pilgrims visit the shrine each year. A hadith, or saying, states that anyone with sorrow or sin will be relieved by visiting there.
Many prominent Shiite clerics have been buried there, as was Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2024.
Funeral for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini saw millions mourn
On June 6, 1989, millions of Iranians turned out in the streets to bury Khomeini, who led the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The situation quickly got out of control. People beat their chests rhythmically in the summer heat, the wails of women cutting through the noise.
Mourners rushed the casket, causing the 86-year-old religious leader's white-wrapped body to tumble into the crowd. Initial reports said the chaos killed at least eight people and hurt some 11,000 others.
There's concern that a similar stampede may break out during Khamenei's funeral, should the crowds be into the millions. The burial of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani saw a stampede that killed at least 56 people and hurt more than 2000 in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)