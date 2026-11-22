ETV Bharat / international

What To Know About Tear Gas And Reproductive Health As People Raise Concerns In France

Paris: French activists and lawmakers are demanding after recent street protests that authorities suspend the use of tear gas to disperse crowds over concerns it's caused menstrual changes and other reproductive health problems, though scientists have not confirmed a medical connection.

The demands come after police used tear gas during student protests and demonstrations over the cost of living, some marred by violence. Some women reported painful cramps, unexpected bleeding and disrupted menstrual cycles after exposure, and an advocacy group says it has collected more than 10,000 complaints. Opposition lawmakers are seeking a ban and independent research into possible health effects.

A photojournalist is surrounded by tear gas during clashes at the end of demonstration against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 (AP)

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has rejected the calls, saying police use of tear gas is essential to crowd control as an alternative to using more dangerous weapons.

Tear gas is commonly used by police to disperse crowds

Tear gas grenades used by French police contain CS, a chemical irritant that affects the eyes, skin and respiratory tract. CS is a crystalline powder dispersed into the air as fine particles. Its effects depend upon how much is used and how long people are exposed to it.

Those exposed during the protests include peaceful demonstrators — including children, pregnant women and older people — and residents near the sites of protest marches.

Women reported pain and unexpected bleeding after exposure

Mélina Galland, 24, was working as an independent photographer during Oct. 17 protests in Paris that were marred by rioting and looting. She wore a double surgical mask along with a diving mask when tear gas grenades were fired.

“Heading back home, I felt intense belly pain which was unusual because I never experience pain that intense at that stage of my period,” she said.

Chloé Baroux, 25, also a photographer, first noticed pain and irregular periods after covering protests against a security bill in 2020 and 2021. She said her menstrual cycles eventually became more regular, and she didn't think of a potential link to tear gas until she covered the recent protests, noting, “over the past two months, it’s become irregular again.”

Eva-Luna Tholance, a former journalist who investigated the issue six years ago, decided to found the “Lacrymos de sang” ("Tears of blood") advocacy group during the protests to raise awareness about possible effects on menstrual cycles and pregnancies. The group asked people last month to complete a questionnaire describing their exposure and symptoms. Its collection of accounts doesn't establish how common symptoms are among those who say they were exposed to tear gas, and they were not reviewed by independent doctors.

A journalist surrounded by tear gas holds his mobile phone during clashes at the end of demonstration against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 (AP)

Still, Tholance said, many women described pain or unexpected bleeding, and thousands are asking questions about what’s happening in their bodies.