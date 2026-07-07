ETV Bharat / international

What To Know About NATO's Summit In Turkey As America Steps Back From Its Defense Of Europe

Police patrol in front of a banner ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( AP )

Ankara: U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Turkey on Tuesday for a two-day summit that comes at a turning point in the organization's history as the United States steps back from its traditional security role in Europe.

Ahead of the meeting in Ankara, Trump has insisted on "loyalty" after some NATO countries balked at allowing U.S. forces to use their bases for attacks on Iran. He listed big European members Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain for criticism.

A NATO summit is a highly symbolic moment when the 32 member countries of the world's biggest military alliance underline their unshakeable commitment to one another's security. This year, though, the trans-Atlantic bond has rarely seemed more fragile.

Still, the meeting is being organized around the theme of a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO. The Trump administration has called for a reboot to a "NATO 3.0," and it's hoped that what this really means will become clearer over the next two days.

A presidential compound for a venue

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting the summit at his vast Bestepe Presidential Compound on the western edge of the Turkish capital, Ankara. A new airport, converted from an old military airfield, has been unveiled especially to host NATO leaders.

Security will be high. Air defenses are on alert, and tens of thousands of police will be on duty. Nearby neighborhoods are closed to traffic and some state workers have been given time off to help keep roads unclogged. Public gatherings are banned.

More than a dozen people were detained in security sweeps ahead of the summit, including two journalists, the Turkish Journalists Association said.

On Tuesday evening, Erdogan will host a dinner in his "Winter Garden." Top officials from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will join their NATO partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to attend.

As they dine, foreign ministers will hold a NATO Ukraine Council, while the alliance's defense ministers will meet with their Indo-Pacific counterparts. A separate meeting with officials from Gulf Arab countries will also take place, and Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

NATO leaders alone will hold a single working session on Wednesday morning. They'll publish a short statement summarizing the results of their meeting once it's over.

Defense spending, an industry boost and Ukraine support

Officially topping the agenda is defense spending — a perennial issue at NATO as the U.S. presses allies to do more. Ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte noted a 20% annual spending hike by European allies and Canada in 2025.