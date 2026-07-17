ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: What Is The US Russia Sanctions Bill? And What Does It Mean For India

FILE - US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin stand together after delivering a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Over 60 senators have backed a bill to impose a 100 per cent tariff on countries that buy oil from Russia, in a development that has ramifications for India if the bill is passed.

While there are many steps before the bill becomes legislation, it has the backing of the Senate Republican leadership and support across the aisle from Democrats.

The bill, which has been in the works since 2025, seeks to squeeze Russia in its war against Ukraine by targeting buyers of Russian oil.

And this puts India, which along with China is the largest buyer of Russian oil, directly into the crosshairs. Violation would mean that Indian exports to the US would attract a 100 per cent tariff, potentially complicating India-US trade ties even further.

How did this bill come about?

The Senator Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, named after a late senator, is aimed at putting pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, which is now in its fourth year.

And it does so with a key provision threatening India, apart from China and other top buyers, with a 100 per cent tariff.

A previous version of the bill, introduced in April 2025, had threatened a 500 per cent blanket tariff on buyers of Russian oil.

But that version had fizzled out over disagreements between the late Lindsey Graham, the driving force behind the bill, and US President Donald Trump, who wanted greater executive control on imposing the 100 per cent tariff.

The new version of the bill reduces the tariff from 500 to 100 per cent and provides greater powers to the President.

Graham, a staunch supporter of US military intervention, had actually spent his last days paving the way for the bill.

A press release from the Foreign Relations Committee noted that Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the bill last week and secured an agreement with the White House, just days before his death.

As a result, the bill has now acquired emotional overtones among supporters and friends of Graham, an influential senator, who passed away on July 11 of an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the body's main artery.

The late senator had targeted India in the past, accusing it, along with China and Brazil, of indirectly financing Russia's war in Ukraine by paying "blood money." He had on one occasion also threatened to “tear the hell” out of India for buying Russian oil.

While the bill penalises the top energy buyers, it exempts countries whose Russian natural gas imports account for less than 15 percent of Russia’s total natural gas exports and that are taking significant steps to reduce those imports.

The 15 per cent exemption is seen as protecting some European nations and Western allies like Japan, and France.

Still the provision that allows the President to waive sanctions, restrictions, or duties "upon a justification and certification to Congress that the waiver is in the national interest of the United States" could provide relief for India.