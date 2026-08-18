ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: What Is The SAVE America Act And Why Is Trump Praising The Indian Electoral System?

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the use of voter IDs in India's elections to promote the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a piece of legislation he has been trying to push through the US Congress.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a post on X, followed up and said: " 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

While Indians take it for granted that a voter card, an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India, or any other photo ID must be presented to cast a vote at the voting booth, in the US it is not mandatory.

The main controversy over the legislation is that voters need to prove their citizenship, triggering concerns that it would disenfranchise Americans who lack the required identification documents.

Democrats have accused Trump of trying to use it as a tool to manipulate voter lists while Republicans argue it is aimed at bringing in additional electoral safeguards.

What does the SAVE America Act say?

The act requires Americans to prove they are US citizens when registering to vote. US federal laws require a voter to be a US citizen, but there is no provision for proving citizenship.

While India's general election process is centralised through the Election Commission, with voters using their voter ID card along with other approved photo IDs to vote, in the US, the voting process varies from one state to another.

Some US states already require a voter to present valid photo identification but the new act seeks to bring in a uniform standard for documentation.

Under the act, states would not be able to accept or process federal voter registration applications unless the applicant provides physical proof of US citizenship through a passport or birth certificate.

It also requires voters to re-verify their identity and citizenship documents in case of a name change, like women changing their names after marriage, and introduces criminal penalties for election officials who register a voter without obtaining the required proof of citizenship.

Why is Trump pushing for this act?

Trump has focused on electoral reforms even as he has reiterated claims of large-scale electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, which he lost to former US President Joe Biden. On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington to stop Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory.

Still, since he has returned to power after winning the 2024 elections, electoral fraud has remained a key talking point for his administration. He has argued that the act is critical to protect the voting process and wants mandatory government-issued photo IDs, documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, and limits on mail-in votes.