Explainer: What Is The SAVE America Act And Why Is Trump Praising The Indian Electoral System?
Democrats have accused Trump of trying to make "it harder to vote and easier to steal an election."
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the use of voter IDs in India's elections to promote the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a piece of legislation he has been trying to push through the US Congress.
US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a post on X, followed up and said: " 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”
President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! pic.twitter.com/lqQHSZvWk7— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 18, 2026
While Indians take it for granted that a voter card, an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India, or any other photo ID must be presented to cast a vote at the voting booth, in the US it is not mandatory.
The main controversy over the legislation is that voters need to prove their citizenship, triggering concerns that it would disenfranchise Americans who lack the required identification documents.
Democrats have accused Trump of trying to use it as a tool to manipulate voter lists while Republicans argue it is aimed at bringing in additional electoral safeguards.
What does the SAVE America Act say?
The act requires Americans to prove they are US citizens when registering to vote. US federal laws require a voter to be a US citizen, but there is no provision for proving citizenship.
While India's general election process is centralised through the Election Commission, with voters using their voter ID card along with other approved photo IDs to vote, in the US, the voting process varies from one state to another.
Some US states already require a voter to present valid photo identification but the new act seeks to bring in a uniform standard for documentation.
Under the act, states would not be able to accept or process federal voter registration applications unless the applicant provides physical proof of US citizenship through a passport or birth certificate.
It also requires voters to re-verify their identity and citizenship documents in case of a name change, like women changing their names after marriage, and introduces criminal penalties for election officials who register a voter without obtaining the required proof of citizenship.
Why is Trump pushing for this act?
Trump has focused on electoral reforms even as he has reiterated claims of large-scale electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, which he lost to former US President Joe Biden. On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington to stop Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory.
Still, since he has returned to power after winning the 2024 elections, electoral fraud has remained a key talking point for his administration. He has argued that the act is critical to protect the voting process and wants mandatory government-issued photo IDs, documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, and limits on mail-in votes.
While Indians mainly go to voting booths to cast their vote, in the US, mail voting is a widely used practice. According to the States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan organisation, nearly 1 in 4 rural voters and just over 1 in 3 urban voters cast their ballot by mail in the 2024 elections. People of all demographics used mail voting, it noted.
Republicans say that the act would bring in much-needed safeguards to the electoral process and prevent non-citizens from voting
Why is there opposition to this act?
But critics argue that there is no large-scale evidence of non-citizens voting in US elections. Democrats argue that the act creates unnecessary registration requirements.
"The SAVE Act is not about protecting the vote, it is about making it harder to vote and easier to steal an election," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer
"The SAVE Act is a voter suppression bill that could disenfranchise millions of American citizens."
He noted that the "most common ID forms for anyone to register", like a driver's licence, are rejected in the SAVE Act. A birth certificate or passport is proof of citizenship, but a driving licence is not. "It would force Americans to register only in person, something only 5 per cent of Americans do today."
There are also concerns that the bill would disrupt mail and online voting. According to research by the Brennan Center for Justice, a think tank, and the University of Maryland's Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, more than 9 per cent of American citizens of voting age, or 21.3 million people, don’t have proof of citizenship readily available,
It said there were many reasons for this, including that documents might be in the home of another family member or in a safety deposit box. It found that at least 3.8 million people don’t have these documents at all, often because they were lost, destroyed, or stolen.
What next?
The new bill has to pass through the Senate and House of Representatives to become law. The legislation was voted through the House in February with a 218-213 vote.
The challenge for Trump is in the Senate, where Democrats have said the bill is "dead on arrival", meaning they will not support the legislation. Republicans have 53 members in the 100-member United States Senate, but they need 60 votes to push through the bill.
This means they would need the support of seven more Senate members. Trump has now asked Congress to pass the bill, and his remarks highlighting the Indian electoral system are part of the effort to mount pressure on the Senate to take up the bill.
While the legislation remains stuck, Reuters reported that 23 mostly Republican-led US states have already set their rules, based on the SAVE America Act, for the upcoming November midterm elections.
The Reuters analysis found that states from Wyoming to Georgia have, since 2024, imposed new proof-of-citizenship requirements on Americans registering to vote and limited the types of photo ID accepted at the polls.
Read More