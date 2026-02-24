ETV Bharat / international

What Is 'Misconduct In Public Office', The Offence Behind UK Epstein-Linked Arrests?

London: The recent arrests of former British Royal Prince Andrew and ex-UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson on suspicion of "misconduct in public office" have drawn attention to a rare and historic legal offence in the United Kingdom. The arrests are linked to their alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

Misconduct in public office is a common law offence, meaning it is not defined in any Act of Parliament. Instead, it has developed through court decisions over centuries. According to Professor Robert Hazell of University College London, the offence dates back to the Middle Ages, when it was considered a serious breach of trust for a public official to misuse their position.

The offence fell out of use for many years but has been revived over the past five decades. It has mainly been used against corrupt police officers or prison officials accused of accepting bribes or leaking information.

As a common law offence, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. However, experts say such long sentences are rare. Typical prison terms range between two and five years. Legal experts also note that the charge is difficult to prosecute successfully.

Mark Stephens, constitutional law expert, said, "It is an unusual offence in many ways because it does not have a statutory tariff of what you should be sentencing somebody to, but it is also quite a difficult offence to prosecute successfully and the range of sentences goes from basically a telling off or a fine, right the way through to life imprisonment, depending on the seriousness and the gravity of the offence." (with AFP inputs)