ETV Bharat / international

Disputes, Walkouts And Diplomacy At The United Nations General Assembly

New Delhi: Nearly 130 heads of state and government have begun addressing the United Nations General Assembly. Over the next couple of days, leader after leader will present their views and position under the theme of "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all".

So far leaders have discussed the Iran conflict, Gaza, and the West Bank. But the most important developments are taking place away from the podium in meetings between leaders, peace negotiations and the walkouts.

US and Iranian negotiators met on the sidelines of the UNGA amid efforts to negotiate a peace deal even as delegations registered their objections to speeches by staging walkouts.

Mention of Kashmir

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised the Kashmir issue again at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for disputes in South Asia to be addressed through dialogue and within the framework of the UN Charter.

"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions," Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday. Erdogan has raised Kashmir on several occasions at the UNGA, drawing objections from India.

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and has opposed third-party intervention, maintaining that all outstanding issues remain a bilateral concern between India and Pakistan.

The issue also features in a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the sidelines of the UNGA. The OIC Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group met on the sidelines of the UNGA where it expressed concern over the humanitarian, human rights, and security situation in the region.

India has continuously rejected OIC statements or discussions on Kashmir, maintaining that the OIC has no locus standi on matters related to India's internal affairs.

Negotiations on Iran

On the same day, US President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran, Iranian and US officials held a three-hour-long negotiation on the sidelines of the UNGA.

In his speech to the UNGA, Trump warned he would annihilate Iran while calling on other countries to join the US in putting pressure on Iran to bring it to the negotiating table. He also predicted in his speech that the peace deal would be struck after the November 3 midterm elections in the US.

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump said. "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"

Later, Trump termed the three-hour meeting between the US and Iranian delegations as “very good” and “very productive”. He added that there would be another meeting scheduled in the “very near future”.