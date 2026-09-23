Disputes, Walkouts And Diplomacy At The United Nations General Assembly
Diplomacy is unfolding on the podium and behind the scenes as the world's leaders gather under one roof.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 130 heads of state and government have begun addressing the United Nations General Assembly. Over the next couple of days, leader after leader will present their views and position under the theme of "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all".
So far leaders have discussed the Iran conflict, Gaza, and the West Bank. But the most important developments are taking place away from the podium in meetings between leaders, peace negotiations and the walkouts.
US and Iranian negotiators met on the sidelines of the UNGA amid efforts to negotiate a peace deal even as delegations registered their objections to speeches by staging walkouts.
Mention of Kashmir
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised the Kashmir issue again at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for disputes in South Asia to be addressed through dialogue and within the framework of the UN Charter.
"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions," Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday. Erdogan has raised Kashmir on several occasions at the UNGA, drawing objections from India.
India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and has opposed third-party intervention, maintaining that all outstanding issues remain a bilateral concern between India and Pakistan.
The issue also features in a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the sidelines of the UNGA. The OIC Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group met on the sidelines of the UNGA where it expressed concern over the humanitarian, human rights, and security situation in the region.
India has continuously rejected OIC statements or discussions on Kashmir, maintaining that the OIC has no locus standi on matters related to India's internal affairs.
Negotiations on Iran
On the same day, US President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran, Iranian and US officials held a three-hour-long negotiation on the sidelines of the UNGA.
In his speech to the UNGA, Trump warned he would annihilate Iran while calling on other countries to join the US in putting pressure on Iran to bring it to the negotiating table. He also predicted in his speech that the peace deal would be struck after the November 3 midterm elections in the US.
"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump said. "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"
Later, Trump termed the three-hour meeting between the US and Iranian delegations as “very good” and “very productive”. He added that there would be another meeting scheduled in the “very near future”.
Israel under the spotlight
Israel remained under the spotlight at the UNGA, despite Trump's brief mention in his speech. The Times of Israel, an online newspaper, noted that Trump in his speech made a single mention of Israel, and none of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel faced criticism from several leaders for its actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Underlining the growing fault lines in West Asia and the Gulf, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said the impact of the conflict remained global, reaching different parts of the world, including Mumbai.
“If anyone had any doubt that a crisis in our part of the world stays there, just look at the energy and grocery bills of ordinary families from Mumbai to Madrid to Minnesota. The Iran war has shown how quickly instability can disrupt trade, investment and lives beyond the region,” he said.
He termed Israeli settler actions in the West Bank as a strategy of "forced displacement". "This Israeli government's expansionist appetite is now a regional threat, said the king.
The walkouts
At the UNGA, walkouts during speeches have once again become a visible mark of protest. The Cuban delegation walked out after Trump called Cuba a "failed state" and accused the Cuban government of long-standing coordination with radical political networks in the United States.
Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the US president of spreading "falsehoods". "The US government is incapable of accepting that Cuba is and has the right to be a fully sovereign and independent country," Bruno Rodriguez wrote on X.
The Israeli delegation walked out after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticised Israel for its military actions and policies in Gaza.
Trump's war with the media
Trump's war with the media also reached the UNGA. The US President has triggered controversy by barring three media organisations - CNN, Politico and MS Now, from the White House.
He has accused the organisations of unfair coverage of the White House but has faced criticism for trying to clamp down on the media.
In response, the three banned outlets sued the Trump administration even as other media organisations have expressed solidarity by refusing to provide TV pool coverage of the president.
In a viral exchange, President Donald Trump told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that she should not be at the UNGA. “I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me,” he said. Collins, who had asked a question about the Iran conflict, later said on air that CNN had never said it wouldn't cover Trump.