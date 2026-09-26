ETV Bharat / international

What Does The Xi-Trump Bonhomie Mean For India And The Rest Of Asia?

President Donald Trump, center right, first lady Melania Trump, right, China's President Xi Jinping, center left, and his wife Peng Liyuan at the National Archives Museum on Friday in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a landmark visit to the US, where he was given the red carpet treatment from a military ceremony to a White House state dinner, leading to questions over whether the world is seeing the emergence of the Group of Two framework at work.

US President Donald has previously framed the US-China talks as the Group of Two, suggesting the two countries could increasingly manage global affairs amongst themselves.

The visit, high on symbolism and pageantry, signalled once again that the two leaders had no intention of allowing rivalries to intensify into confrontation. But there were no major developments even as tensions remained in areas ranging from tariffs to rare earth minerals and Artificial Intelligence.

A trade truce between the two countries was extended but only by two months. But what does this show of friendship between Xi and Trump and incremental steps towards maintaining stability really mean for India and the rest of Asia?

New Delhi watching

For more than a decade Washington has cultivated closer strategic ties with India, seeing its growing economic heft as a counterweight to the rise of China.

Under Trump that policy has not been readily visible, and instead India-US ties have faced strain over trade tariffs and India's ties with Russia and Iran. At the same time, Washington has also re-energised its ties with Islamabad.

The latest US-China engagement presents India with both challenges and opportunities. It shows that the US will avoid any unnecessary provocations and seek to maintain a stable relationship with China even as it engages with India with which it has a wide-ranging relationship.

For India, there is a positive in that a more stable trade relationship between China and the US reduces the risk of global supply chain shocks at a time of uncertainty due to the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. It also lessens the eventuality of sudden export control restrictions being imposed by China in areas like critical minerals.

India itself has been stabilising its own ties with China even as talks continue on the festering border issue.

While Washington clearly will continue to compete with China, the larger question is what shape this competition will take in Asia, where the US is seen as the key bulwark against China.

"The writing on the wall is clear: Trump sees America and China as the world’s two preeminent powers that should cooperate in managing global affairs, despite their intense rivalry," wrote foreign policy commentator Brahma Chellaney on X. " For America’s allies and strategic partners, especially in Asia, that signals a profound shift in Washington’s strategic worldview."