What Does The Xi-Trump Bonhomie Mean For India And The Rest Of Asia?
President Donald Trump on earlier occasions has framed the US-China talks as the Group of Two.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a landmark visit to the US, where he was given the red carpet treatment from a military ceremony to a White House state dinner, leading to questions over whether the world is seeing the emergence of the Group of Two framework at work.
US President Donald has previously framed the US-China talks as the Group of Two, suggesting the two countries could increasingly manage global affairs amongst themselves.
The visit, high on symbolism and pageantry, signalled once again that the two leaders had no intention of allowing rivalries to intensify into confrontation. But there were no major developments even as tensions remained in areas ranging from tariffs to rare earth minerals and Artificial Intelligence.
A trade truce between the two countries was extended but only by two months. But what does this show of friendship between Xi and Trump and incremental steps towards maintaining stability really mean for India and the rest of Asia?
President Xi Jinping successfully concluded his state visit to the U.S.— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) September 26, 2026
As he departed Washington, senior U.S. government officials saw him off at the airport, where a 21-gun salute was fired. pic.twitter.com/jJoEcWd2XE
New Delhi watching
For more than a decade Washington has cultivated closer strategic ties with India, seeing its growing economic heft as a counterweight to the rise of China.
Under Trump that policy has not been readily visible, and instead India-US ties have faced strain over trade tariffs and India's ties with Russia and Iran. At the same time, Washington has also re-energised its ties with Islamabad.
The latest US-China engagement presents India with both challenges and opportunities. It shows that the US will avoid any unnecessary provocations and seek to maintain a stable relationship with China even as it engages with India with which it has a wide-ranging relationship.
For India, there is a positive in that a more stable trade relationship between China and the US reduces the risk of global supply chain shocks at a time of uncertainty due to the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. It also lessens the eventuality of sudden export control restrictions being imposed by China in areas like critical minerals.
India itself has been stabilising its own ties with China even as talks continue on the festering border issue.
While Washington clearly will continue to compete with China, the larger question is what shape this competition will take in Asia, where the US is seen as the key bulwark against China.
"The writing on the wall is clear: Trump sees America and China as the world’s two preeminent powers that should cooperate in managing global affairs, despite their intense rivalry," wrote foreign policy commentator Brahma Chellaney on X. " For America’s allies and strategic partners, especially in Asia, that signals a profound shift in Washington’s strategic worldview."
There are more immediate concerns. The newly enacted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia law gives Trump the authority to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on major buyers of Russian oil including India and China.
So far Trump has so far shown little inclination to impose a tariff on China. But the bigger question is wether that same courtesy would be extended to India.
The red lines on Taiwan
For Asia, including India, Taiwan would be a key test of this US-China rapprochement. Taiwan, by Beijing's repeated articulation, remains a "red line" and a key sensitivity for China.
During the meeting, Xi stressed the Chinese position on "safeguarding national reunification and territorial integrity" and hoped the US side will oppose "Taiwan independence," and handle the Taiwan issue cautiously.
" america is very happy about this visit, and i'm sure china is very happy also. great things for both countries."— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2026
president trump accepts a future invitation to china over tea with president xi, madame peng liyuan, and first lady melania trump. 🍵🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UnOuusOGem
The US maintains a "one China policy". But at the same time, it has unofficial ties with Taiwan and provides Taiwan with arms to help it fend off any use of force under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. Washington has not yet moved forward on a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which Trump has described as a "very good negotiating chip" against China.
This remains a pressure point in ties between the US and China even as it also remains a source of concern for Taiwan even though there are no immediate signs of a fundamental change in US commitment to Taiwan.
“Taiwan's sovereignty belongs to all the people of Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party has no right to represent the Taiwanese people, and Taiwan's future can only be determined by the Taiwanese people through democratic means,” said Taiwan's foreign ministry.
For the rest of Asia too, all eyes will be on signs of any US retreat from Asia with Trump maintaining that his focus remains on the Western Hemisphere. There are no signs that the US will give up its strategic interests in Asia. But for countries in East and Southeast Asia, which have balanced between the US and China, it would mean a more complex balancing going forward.
Artificial Intelligence and trade
AI is fast becoming the biggest area of competition between the US and China. There were no takeaways on Artificial Intelligence from the summit itself. Instead before, the meeting between the two leaders, the two sides focused on a possible "notification mechanism between the two countries" on AI.
What happens next in this battle for AI supremacy matters for Asia. The US continues to have an advantage in semiconductor chip technology but China is offering low-cost AI models, which remain attractive to the Global South. The rivalry is only expected to intensify even as the two countries discuss the mechanism. The visit has underlined that the two sides are seeking to prevent tension in trade or an AI war from spilling over.
Trump needs stable ties with China even as he seeks to find a way out of the Iran conflict, while China wants stability as it focuses on its own economy, pushing consumption and protecting exports.
But the question of whether this means the visit by Xi points to a move towards a G2 format remains a matter of debate. Asia will now be watching for the next chapter in US- China ties.