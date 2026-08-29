Explainer: What Does India Get Out Of Being A Member Of The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?
The SCO fits into India's policy of strategic autonomy.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: At last year's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, a viral photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping smiling together became the defining moment at the leaders' summit.
It even led to US President Donald Trump retorting on Truth Social, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together."
But India is far from being lost to China, and ties with the US, amid many irritants, have continued to deepen.
The question is how India benefits from being a member of the SCO, a security grouping perceived as anti-West where China wields inordinate influence.
Will a new viral moment emerge as leaders of the 10-member group meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, 2026, to mark "25 years of togetherness."
Why is the SCO important for India?
While the SCO may not have lived up to expectations given the competing interests of the countries in the grouping on issues like counter-terrorism, it allows India to diversify and deepen ties with a range of economies, particularly Central Asian countries, which are rich in critical minerals, uranium and hydrocarbons.
The SCO meeting comes as India has doubled its efforts to diversify ties with other countries amid Trump's unpredictable foreign policy, which aggressively pursues an America-first stance in trade.
Additionally, the Iran conflict has magnified the importance of diversifying energy supply chains as ship movement in the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted.
The grouping also advances India's policy of "strategic autonomy" by allowing it to engage multilaterally and bilaterally with Iran, Russia and China, among other countries within the grouping.
The engagement with the SCO countries comes as India deepens defence and energy ties with the US.
With 10 permanent members and 17 outreach countries, it gives PM Modi a forum to advance bilateral ties apart from multilateral discussions on security and economic issues.
Central Asian connectivity remains elusive
The 10-member SCO grouping includes the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which India views as a part of its extended neighbourhood, with improving connectivity a longstanding ambition.
India wants to explore alternate trade routes to access the resource-rich Central Asian countries, which have reserves of hydrocarbons and critical minerals, and boost trade.
Still, connectivity remains a longstanding problem as projects have moved slowly and been stymied by developments beyond its control.
India was developing the Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass the inaccessible land route through Pakistan to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
But US sanctions followed by the Iran conflict have stalled the project. While New Delhi is interested in the port, it has reportedly withdrawn its personnel and did not allocate any funding in this year's budget.
Similarly, the International North-South Transport Corridor, a network of railroads, highways and maritime routes connecting Russia, Central Asia and Iran, is also caught in the crosshairs of the Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran, with both Iran and Russia engaged in their respective wars.
While connectivity remains a challenge, the SCO summit gives India an added opportunity to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with Central Asian countries to discuss ways to boost trade and connectivity.
The China factor
While connectivity is a challenge, China's influence among the SCO countries is also a reality for India.
India is an outlier among the key members in that it has close ties with the US, unlike China, Iran and Russia, and it is also the only permanent member not part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.
China, Iran and Russia are united in their distrust of the US, while China's ties with Pakistan have only been deepening.
Even with the Central Asian countries, China's trade is over $100 billion. India's trade is under $2 billion.
So why does India stay in a grouping where China has influence?
This is because the SCO provides an opportunity for India to engage with China along with Russia, Iran and the Central Asian countries.
For India, staying in the grouping allows its voice to be heard and provides member states with another Asian economic power to engage with apart from China.
Russia, for instance, is wary of putting all its eggs in the China basket and has been pursuing closer ties with India.
India and China have also often found common ground in multilateral forums to advance the agenda of developing countries.
The SCO meet takes place as ties have improved between India and China as they look at boosting economic ties and advancing talks addressing border disputes.
Can India use the forum to advance its views on terrorism?
A key question is whether India can advance its agenda on cross-border terrorism in a grouping that also has Pakistan, China's close regional partner.
It hasn't been easy. India at the forum has strongly condemned state-sponsored terrorism and pushed the SCO to take a stronger line on cross-border, state-sponsored terrorism and terror financing. But consensus on how to address the issue of terrorism has not always been easy.
In July, India urged the SCO to adopt a firm and principled approach against terrorism, extremism and cross-border terror.
It noted that dismantling terror networks and safe havens would strengthen regional cooperation and economic integration
Last year, India refused to sign a joint declaration at the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting due to multiple inclusions and omissions on terror, including the Pahalgam attack. But later at the SCO leaders' summit in China, the Tianjin Declaration condemned the Pahalgam attack.
While a united stand on security issues, particularly terrorism, is elusive within the grouping, it has helped states share intelligence and monitor threats through the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in Tashkent.
India clearly sees a benefit, with the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), saying on Friday the SCO is a critical platform for regional security, regional growth, and countering the "three evils" of terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
It is a forum where India can highlight the issue of terrorism.
Still, Pakistan will take over as the SCO chair and will host the summit next year. India's attendance at next year's SCO summit remains an open question given the poor relations between the two countries.
What's on the agenda in Bishkek?
The theme for the 26th SCO Summit is "25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity "
According to the Kyrgyz presidential press service, leaders of 17 countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will take part in the SCO summit in Bishkek,
Key themes remain security and counter-terrorism; trade and economy; connectivity and transport; and energy and digital cooperation. Trade, connectivity links and transportation are important areas of discussion.
The summit will conclude with the signing of a declaration marking the SCO's 25th anniversary, and the leaders will also adopt several thematic statements, Tass, the Russian News Agency, reported.
"I look forward to advancing India’s vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," said Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister is also travelling to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from 29 August to 1 September.
The importance of the SCO for India is that it provides a forum to engage both bilaterally and multilaterally with countries like Iran, Russia and the Central Asian countries.
As the global order becomes more fragmented and polarised, forums like the SCO only help India amplify its views on important regional and global happenings.
For India, it remains an advantage to remain engaged with SCO countries.