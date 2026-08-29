ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: What Does India Get Out Of Being A Member Of The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council Summit, in Tianjin in 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: At last year's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, a viral photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping smiling together became the defining moment at the leaders' summit.

It even led to US President Donald Trump retorting on Truth Social, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together."

But India is far from being lost to China, and ties with the US, amid many irritants, have continued to deepen.

The question is how India benefits from being a member of the SCO, a security grouping perceived as anti-West where China wields inordinate influence.

Will a new viral moment emerge as leaders of the 10-member group meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, 2026, to mark "25 years of togetherness."

Why is the SCO important for India?

While the SCO may not have lived up to expectations given the competing interests of the countries in the grouping on issues like counter-terrorism, it allows India to diversify and deepen ties with a range of economies, particularly Central Asian countries, which are rich in critical minerals, uranium and hydrocarbons.

The SCO meeting comes as India has doubled its efforts to diversify ties with other countries amid Trump's unpredictable foreign policy, which aggressively pursues an America-first stance in trade.

Additionally, the Iran conflict has magnified the importance of diversifying energy supply chains as ship movement in the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted.

The grouping also advances India's policy of "strategic autonomy" by allowing it to engage multilaterally and bilaterally with Iran, Russia and China, among other countries within the grouping.

The engagement with the SCO countries comes as India deepens defence and energy ties with the US.

With 10 permanent members and 17 outreach countries, it gives PM Modi a forum to advance bilateral ties apart from multilateral discussions on security and economic issues.

Central Asian connectivity remains elusive

The 10-member SCO grouping includes the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which India views as a part of its extended neighbourhood, with improving connectivity a longstanding ambition.

India wants to explore alternate trade routes to access the resource-rich Central Asian countries, which have reserves of hydrocarbons and critical minerals, and boost trade.

Still, connectivity remains a longstanding problem as projects have moved slowly and been stymied by developments beyond its control.

India was developing the Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass the inaccessible land route through Pakistan to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

But US sanctions followed by the Iran conflict have stalled the project. While New Delhi is interested in the port, it has reportedly withdrawn its personnel and did not allocate any funding in this year's budget.

Similarly, the International North-South Transport Corridor, a network of railroads, highways and maritime routes connecting Russia, Central Asia and Iran, is also caught in the crosshairs of the Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran, with both Iran and Russia engaged in their respective wars.

While connectivity remains a challenge, the SCO summit gives India an added opportunity to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with Central Asian countries to discuss ways to boost trade and connectivity.

The China factor

While connectivity is a challenge, China's influence among the SCO countries is also a reality for India.

India is an outlier among the key members in that it has close ties with the US, unlike China, Iran and Russia, and it is also the only permanent member not part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

China, Iran and Russia are united in their distrust of the US, while China's ties with Pakistan have only been deepening.

Even with the Central Asian countries, China's trade is over $100 billion. India's trade is under $2 billion.