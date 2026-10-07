ETV Bharat / international

Three Years After October 7: What Comes Next In The Israel-Palestine Conflict?

Palestinians walk along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed in Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on Tuesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Three years after the October 7 attack, there seems to be no political solution in sight for Israel and Palestine, Instead, a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel seems even further out of reach with a US-brokered peace plan stuck on the issue of Hamas disarmament.

The region has also changed in the past three years as conflicts have only expanded beyond Israel and Gaza. Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which started in 2023, extended to Lebanon and then to the 12-day Israel-Iran war in 2025. From there, the US got involved in a war with Iran in 2026 destabilising the entire region and engulfing parts of West Asia.

But the human cost of the Hamas attack and Israel's military campaign in Gaza remains high, with no side untouched. While 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, the Israeli military assault following October 7 has led to the death of over 74,000 Palestinians.

Amid the human cost, multiple questions remain three years after the attack with elections in Israel dominated by whether October 7 failure could have been avoided, what is next for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and whether the two-state solution is dead.

Did Israel know about the plan?

Even three years after the attack, questions continue to swirl over whether Israel had prior warning about the October 7 Hamas attack.

The issue has gained new traction amid the ongoing parliamentary elections, with Netanyahu maintaining that security chiefs did not alert him. At the same time, the Prime Minister's opponents accuse him of failing to take responsibility and ignoring warnings, calling it the worst security failure in Israel's history.

The elections are being seen widely as a referendum on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The debate in these elections is whether Israel, which is known for its security and intelligence apparatus, could have prevented October 7. On that day, Hamas mounted an attack on southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Reports from Israeli newspaper Haaretz and others alleged that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned Netanyahu about an impending Hamas operation over a week before the October 7 attack. But Netanyahu has denied the allegations even threatening a defamation case against Haaretz, a newspaper that has been critical of his policies, and other publications.

Instead, supporters maintain Netanyahu was not informed by his security chiefs. The issue has become a hot-button issue in the elections, where the October 7 attacks are playing a defining, central role in the elections

What next for Gaza and who will govern the territory?

More than two million Palestinians live in Gaza where vast parts of the territory have been reduced to rubble. The UN said in a report that 94 per cent of Gaza's residents need shelter. It further noted that four out of five families face critical or catastrophic living conditions, lacking fuel, energy and essential household items. Education, healthcare and the economy have all become casualties of the war.