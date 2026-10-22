ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: What Are The Midterm Elections and How Will they impact Trump's Presidency

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an election rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport on October 20 in Greenville, North Carolina. ( AFP )

New Delhi: For US President Donald Trump, the midterm elections on November 3 are not just a test of his popularity. They will also determine the amount of freedom he has to pursue his agenda in the remaining years of his presidency.

While the midterms pose no direct challenge to the presidency, Trump will have a tougher time pushing through his legislative agenda if the Democrats seize the Senate and House of Representatives. He may also face congressional scrutiny of his foreign policy and find it difficult to push through judicial and administrative appointments, which require Senate approval.

He has already expressed concern that if the Republicans lose their hold over Congress, Democrats would impeach him, which would be for the third time.

For India, the question is whether such a scenario would substantially alter Trump's tariff, immigration and visa policies which have a direct bearing on Indian interests.

Why are elections taking place in the middle of a presidential term?

Midterm elections under the US system take place halfway through the President's four-year term. This allows voters to express how they are feeling about the administration by exercising their right to vote and deciding which party should control the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Much like Parliament's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the US Congress is the legislative branch of the government and is divided into the House of Representatives and the Senate. The 435 Representatives in the House face elections every two years, while Senators serve six-year terms with elections held at different times for different seats on a rotational basis every two years. In this election 35 Senate seats are up for election.

The House consists of representatives from each state, with the number of representatives decided by a state's population, while the Senate has two representatives from each state, totalling 100 senators.

Between them, they make laws, pass the federal budget and posses impeachment powers. The Senate confirms or rejects presidential nominations for the Cabinet, federal judges, and Supreme Court justices.

For Trump, Republican control over both the House and Senate has given him the freedom to shape the administration's agenda and push it through Congress with little opposition.

Even his most contentious policies have remained unchallenged after the Republicans gained full control of Congress in the 2024 elections, winning 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate and retaining control of the House of Representatives with 220 seats. The key question is whether the midterm elections will end up constraining Trump in the pursuit of his policy.

The key issues

The cost of living crisis has dominated the electoral discourse, as the Iran conflict has increased gas prices, squeezed household budgets and had a knock-on effect on the price of groceries. Inflation has gone up to 3.7 per cent, from 3.4 per cent last year even as fuel prices have risen to 43 per cent from before the start of the war.

In an effort to curb the price of diesel ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports to the US and international markets. This went against the Trump administration's own policy of weakening Russia financially. Trump also granted a waiver on sanctions against buyers of Russian oil, which includes India.