Explainer: What Are The Midterm Elections and How Will they impact Trump's Presidency
India will be keeping a close watch on the elections for any impact on foreign, trade and immigration policies.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: For US President Donald Trump, the midterm elections on November 3 are not just a test of his popularity. They will also determine the amount of freedom he has to pursue his agenda in the remaining years of his presidency.
While the midterms pose no direct challenge to the presidency, Trump will have a tougher time pushing through his legislative agenda if the Democrats seize the Senate and House of Representatives. He may also face congressional scrutiny of his foreign policy and find it difficult to push through judicial and administrative appointments, which require Senate approval.
He has already expressed concern that if the Republicans lose their hold over Congress, Democrats would impeach him, which would be for the third time.
For India, the question is whether such a scenario would substantially alter Trump's tariff, immigration and visa policies which have a direct bearing on Indian interests.
Why are elections taking place in the middle of a presidential term?
Midterm elections under the US system take place halfway through the President's four-year term. This allows voters to express how they are feeling about the administration by exercising their right to vote and deciding which party should control the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Much like Parliament's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the US Congress is the legislative branch of the government and is divided into the House of Representatives and the Senate. The 435 Representatives in the House face elections every two years, while Senators serve six-year terms with elections held at different times for different seats on a rotational basis every two years. In this election 35 Senate seats are up for election.
The House consists of representatives from each state, with the number of representatives decided by a state's population, while the Senate has two representatives from each state, totalling 100 senators.
Between them, they make laws, pass the federal budget and posses impeachment powers. The Senate confirms or rejects presidential nominations for the Cabinet, federal judges, and Supreme Court justices.
For Trump, Republican control over both the House and Senate has given him the freedom to shape the administration's agenda and push it through Congress with little opposition.
Even his most contentious policies have remained unchallenged after the Republicans gained full control of Congress in the 2024 elections, winning 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate and retaining control of the House of Representatives with 220 seats. The key question is whether the midterm elections will end up constraining Trump in the pursuit of his policy.
The key issues
The cost of living crisis has dominated the electoral discourse, as the Iran conflict has increased gas prices, squeezed household budgets and had a knock-on effect on the price of groceries. Inflation has gone up to 3.7 per cent, from 3.4 per cent last year even as fuel prices have risen to 43 per cent from before the start of the war.
In an effort to curb the price of diesel ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports to the US and international markets. This went against the Trump administration's own policy of weakening Russia financially. Trump also granted a waiver on sanctions against buyers of Russian oil, which includes India.
Democrats have also criticised Trump's trade tariffs and trade spat with Canada, which they argue has had a negative impact on the US economy. Democrats are also hoping for political gains from minority communities given the unpopularity of the crackdown on immigrants.
The Republicans, on the other hand, have highlighted Trump's immigration policies, including a controversial crackdown on illegal immigration and tightening pathways for legal immigration, as a key success of the presidency so far.
Still, Trump is not one to give up. In a move reminiscent of Indian politics, Trump has promised a $5,000 Trump Dividend check to all US citizens, provided his party retains control of the House and Senate.
How has the Iran war affected Republican prospects?
Trump is going through a particularly challenging phase because his calculation of an easy and fast war in Iran has turned into a conflict with no end in sight Even Iran has taken to trolling Trump, highlighting through memes and other social media campaigns how energy prices have gone up, with an eye on the midterms.
Republicans have been unable to explain away the conflict in Iran, which has not gone smoothly for the US. Against the backdrop of the Iran war, Trump's approval ratings have fallen and sit at around 30 per cent. A Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was released on October 19, found ratings at 31 per cent.
Even though Trump wields influence within the Republican Party, where few have spoken out against him, some Republican candidates have distanced themselves from him, according to US media reports.
A poll conducted for CNN found only 13 per cent of Americans strongly approve of his presidency, a 17-point drop from the equivalent point in his first term. It also found that approval rating among Republicans had also fallen 74 per cent, from 88 per cent last year.
What is India watching in these midterm elections
There has been some cheer on the India-US front after the US waived sanctions on India, among other countries, for buying Russian oil and as they have moved closer to a trade deal.
Still, India, like other countries, has felt the pressure of Trump's foreign policy, which is steeped in transactionalism and accentuated by the use of trade tariffs and sanctions as tools to pressure rivals and partners alike.
Though not much is expected to change in foreign policy but a Democratic-controlled Congress will increase scrutiny of Trump's foreign policy decisions. Both Democrats and Republicans are in favour of sanctioning Russia, which could impact India if the waiver is withdrawn.
If Trump's party retains control of the House and Senate, he is expected to continue with his policies ranging from a crackdown on immigration, tightening visa regulations to using tariffs and sanctions as geopolitical tools. But a loss could turn Trump's focus to domestic issues over foreign policy. He will likely want to end the conflict in Iran as the midterm elections will set the mood for the presidential elections in 2028. While Trump is in no danger, a loss would constrain his presidency.
Whether Trump’s party loses or wins the midterm elections, India will continue to diversify ties to hedge against any uncertainty from the US.