ETV Bharat / international

Western Nepal's Jumla Hit By Mild Earthquake

Kathmandu: Jumla in western Nepal was hit by a mild earthquake early Thursday morning, officials said here. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Kalikot and Mugu districts, all in Karnali province of the Himalayan nation.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded at 5.36 am with its epicentre located at Tamti in Jumla district, about 700 kilometres west of Kathmandu, according to the Nepal Earthquake Research and Monitoring Centre (NERMC).