ETV Bharat / international

West Asia Turmoil Puts India-Russia Nuclear Energy Cooperation In Strategic Spotlight

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 23, 2026, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during his virtual address at a conference titled "India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda", in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: At a time when the US-Israel attack on Iran has triggered fresh instability across West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertion that Russia remains India’s foremost partner in civil nuclear energy carries significant strategic weight.

"Russia is our foremost partner in civil nuclear energy and the Kudankulam Nuclear Project is a stellar example," Jaishankar said while virtually addressing the 'India and Russia: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda' conference held in Moscow on Monday. "As India aims to increase its nuclear energy generation capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, I am confident that it will find a trusted and reliable partner in Russia for peaceful uses of nuclear energy."

Jaishankar's statement came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that India is promoting nuclear energy production.

"The government has also promoted nuclear energy production through the Amrit Kaal Energy Transition initiatives," Modi said while updating the Lower House of Parliament on India’s position in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Jaishankar’s remarks during the conference in Moscow underline how New Delhi is increasingly turning to long-term, stable energy partnerships to hedge against the volatility of hydrocarbon supplies from a conflict-prone region. His emphasis on Russia as India’s key civil nuclear partner highlights a strategic pivot towards reliable, non-fossil fuel energy sources that can insulate the country from external shocks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Friday, December 5, 2025. (IANS)

The ongoing conflict has disrupted key supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial portion of India’s oil imports pass. India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil, making it acutely vulnerable to such disruptions.

In this volatile context, nuclear energy – developed with Russian assistance – offers India a stable, uninterrupted baseload power source, reduced dependence on imported hydrocarbons, and protection from price volatility caused by war or sanctions.

India-Russia nuclear cooperation is one of the cornerstones of their strategic partnership, anchored by the construction of Russian water-water energy reactors (VVERs) at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP). The project is the centre of cooperation, involving six units (VVER-1000 reactors), with units 1-2 operating and 3-6 under construction. Russia guarantees the uninterrupted supply of nuclear fuel for the lifetime of the Kudankulam plant.

Discussions are ongoing for constructing a second Russian-designed nuclear power plant at a new site in India. The two countries are exploring cooperation in small modular reactors (SMRs) and floating nuclear power stations to meet India’s clean energy needs.

Unlike Western counterparts, Russia has accepted India’s civil liability regulations for nuclear damage.

The West Asian crisis has highlighted the risks of overdependence on fossil fuel regions. Nuclear cooperation with Russia provides India with a long-term hedge against geopolitical instability.

Unlike oil and gas, nuclear fuel supply chains are more predictable and governed by long-term agreements. Energy production is less vulnerable to maritime chokepoints or regional conflicts. It enables diversification of India’s energy basket As India targets 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, Russian collaboration ensures scalability and continuity in achieving this goal.