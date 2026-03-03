ETV Bharat / international

India's West Asia Statement: A Diplomatic Signal In A Fractured Geopolitical Moment

An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India's statement Tuesday on the escalating conflict in West Asia is more than a routine diplomatic appeal for restraint — it is a carefully calibrated geopolitical message.

As tensions spiral following the February 28 US-Israeli attacks on Iran that led to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, New Delhi has sought to strike a delicate balance: protecting its strategic partnerships, safeguarding its vast diaspora, and shielding its energy security without being drawn into bloc politics.

In a seven-paragraph statement, the Ministry of External Affairs, while expressing deep concern about the situation in West Asia, also called for the safety of the Indian diaspora in the region and securing energy flow routes.

“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on February 28, 2026,” the statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry reads. “Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously. In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety.”

India’s statement is diplomatically calibrated, strategically layered, and geopolitically consequential. It reflects not just immediate crisis management but also New Delhi’s broader positioning in an increasingly polarised global order.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region,” the statement further reads. “Their safety and well-being are of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them.”

This is a reminder of India’s demographic footprint in West Asia. The Gulf hosts one of the world’s largest Indian expatriate populations, and remittances from countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain form a crucial pillar of India’s foreign exchange reserves.

By highlighting diaspora safety, India has signalled readiness for evacuation operations if needed, sent a message to host governments about its expectations regarding protection, and reinforced its identity as a country that prioritises citizen security globally.

“Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography,” The Ministry stated. “Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days.”

This is a direct reference to oil imports from the Gulf, LNG supplies, and maritime routes via the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has already ordered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG shipments. Even short-lived disruptions or heightened risk perceptions can cause sharp price increases. India imports nearly 2.6 million barrels per day of crude through this route, and this interruption could mean immediate supply tightness or elevated costs.