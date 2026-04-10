ETV Bharat / international

West Asia Crisis: EAM Jaishankar Calls For Swift Return To Peace

In this image posted on April 9, 2026, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, in Port Louis. ( PTI )

Port Louis: India on Friday underscored the necessity of a swift return to peace in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the crisis as "deeply" concerning and underscored New Delhi's unwavering stance against the targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and global trade routes.

In an address at the Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar also flagged concerns over the economic impact of the conflict, especially on energy, fertilisers and food security.

The external affairs minister's remarks came against the backdrop of uncertainty over the two-week ceasefire reached between Iran and the US following Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal, while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.

"All of us are deeply concerned about the conflict and would like to see an early return to normalcy. We firmly opposed the targeting of civilians, of infrastructure and of commercial shipping," he said.

"It is essential that the navigation remains safe and unimpeded. The relevant point here is that each one of us has felt the economic impact of this conflict very deeply," he said in the presence of foreign ministers from several Indian Ocean countries.

"When energy is scarce and expensive, it has an overarching implication for the entire society."