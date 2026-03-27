ETV Bharat / international

'Reconsider Travel': US Warns Citizens In UAE, Asks Them To Stay Prepared For Emergencies

New Delhi: The United States has issued a Level-3 travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), asking its citizens to reconsider travel and remain alert due to security concerns owing to ongoing tensions in the West Asia region.

In its latest advisory issued on Thursday, the US Embassy in UAE said those choosing to stay in the nation should be prepared to take shelter in a secure location if they receive alerts about missile or drone attacks.

"Our current travel advisory for the UAE is at level 3: reconsider travel. If you choose to remain in the UAE, you should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location within your residence or another safe building whenever you receive a notification on your cell phone or otherwise become aware of a missile and/or drone attack in progress," said the US Dept of State Consular Affairs in a post on X.

The Embassy informed that commercial flights are still operating from UAE airports, though on a limited schedule, with some cancellations reported. Authorities have also restricted airport access in some cases to confirmed travellers only.