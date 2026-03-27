'Reconsider Travel': US Warns Citizens In UAE, Asks Them To Stay Prepared For Emergencies
If you choose to remain in the UAE, you should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location, the US Embassy has said.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The United States has issued a Level-3 travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), asking its citizens to reconsider travel and remain alert due to security concerns owing to ongoing tensions in the West Asia region.
In its latest advisory issued on Thursday, the US Embassy in UAE said those choosing to stay in the nation should be prepared to take shelter in a secure location if they receive alerts about missile or drone attacks.
"Our current travel advisory for the UAE is at level 3: reconsider travel. If you choose to remain in the UAE, you should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location within your residence or another safe building whenever you receive a notification on your cell phone or otherwise become aware of a missile and/or drone attack in progress," said the US Dept of State Consular Affairs in a post on X.
United Arab Emirates: Our current travel advisory for the UAE is at level 3: reconsider travel. If you choose to remain in the UAE, you should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location within your residence or another safe building whenever you receive a notification… pic.twitter.com/9VgjWDXBRM— TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 26, 2026
The Embassy informed that commercial flights are still operating from UAE airports, though on a limited schedule, with some cancellations reported. Authorities have also restricted airport access in some cases to confirmed travellers only.
The advisory noted that land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia remain open, and commercial flights from those place are operating but travellers may face delays and congestion at crossing points. Visa rules in both countries continue to apply.
At the same time, the Embassy cautioned that the UAE's legal system remains fully operational, including strict enforcement of exit bans. Individuals under such bans will not be allowed to leave the country, it said.
Additionally, routine US visa services in the UAE have been suspended until further notice, the advisory added.
"If you want to leave the Middle East, the US government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure options available. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," the Embassy said to its citizens.
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