ETV Bharat / international

Were Told Issue Of Climate Finance Was 'Dead In The Water': LMDC At COP31

New Delhi: As the UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkiye, failed to reach an overarching agreement on Sunday, India, representing the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), said there had been a refusal to engage on the issue of climate finance across different negotiation rooms during the conference.

"We were told that despite the increasing needs of developing countries due to a problem that we have not caused, we should not expect our developed country partners to even engage on the issue of climate finance, since it was 'dead in the water'," said India while delivering a statement on behalf of LMDC.

The annual conference, called COP31, ended without a final agreement due to disagreements on a stronger commitment to transition away from fossil fuels or securing new, quantified climate finance pledges. The statement also highlighted that the final draft agreement did not adequately reflect the principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The principle of CBDR-RC is enshrined in the legal framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It recognises that each country should take responsibility, but developed countries should bear primary responsibility as they have contributed the largest proportion of historical greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

On behalf of LMDC, India underlined: "We had also expressed our concerns about the dilution of the historical responsibility and obligations of developed country parties in the text."