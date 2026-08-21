ETV Bharat / international

We Support India's Right To Pursue Terrorists: Polish Envoy

Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, Gyanesh Kumar, right, with the Head of Mission and Charg? d'affaires of the Embassy of Poland to India, Dr. Piotr Antoni Switalski, during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Poland is on India's side when it comes to fighting terrorism, because "we are victims" of it, Polish envoy Piotr Antoni Switalski said on Thursday, asserting that his country supports India's "right to pursue terrorists everywhere they go."

In his response to a query during a press interaction after an event here, he, however, did not elaborate on his comments. Earlier in his address at an event hosted by the Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies, the envoy said that Poland sees India as a very "effective partner", and the two countries can do things together, especially when the world has become a very unpredictable place, and there are "many disruptive forces".

"We can build really an axis of stability, predictability, and a good model for global governance" and send a "good signal" to the outside world by doing good things together, he added.

The Polish ambassador to India also underlined the cultural ties between the two countries, and mentioned the benevolent roles played by the then Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, Sir Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who had sheltered Polish children during World War II.

He is known in Poland as the "Good Maharaja", and there is a Good Maharaja Square in Warsaw. "He is a very emotional factor which makes for India a special place in our hearts, the hearts of Poles," the envoy said.

Switalski also spoke of a museum coming up in Kolhapur to mark the benevolent act of the then royal family of Kolhapur, which was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II.

Between 1942 and 1948, around 5,000 Polish refugees found shelter in Valivade, near Kolhapur, after being displaced by the tragedy of the Second World War. The settlement grew into a vibrant 'Little Poland', complete with schools, a church, and community life, offering hope and dignity to families far from their homeland, the Polish embassy had said in a social media post in June.

In 2019, a memorial pillar was unveiled, and the foundation for a museum was laid to preserve the memory of the Polish refugees who lived in Valivade. The museum is now nearing completion and ready to serve as a place where members of the Polish diaspora can reconnect with their family histories and the remarkable legacy of India’s humanitarian spirit, it said.

The envoy said Poland is spending billions of euros on procurement, "and we see India as a very attractive partner" because in some areas of defence production, India is very advanced and it has the scale.

Later, interacting with reporters, he said, "on the question of terrorism, we are on your (India's) side, because we are victims of terrorists".