We’re Ready To Stop Hostilities If Iran Changes Course: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar
Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that through military action wehave managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities to a large extent.
By PTI
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: As the West Asia conflict entered its 17th day, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday said “we are ready to stop hostilities if Iran changes course”. Interacting with reporters here, Azar also said that in the last few days, Israel consulted “diplomatic channels”, including its partners the US and countries in the region.
“We are always for diplomacy. Unfortunately, we exhausted diplomacy to the extent that we had to take military action. We hope that diplomacy will be relevant again as a result of our military action,” he said.
The Israeli envoy said that in the past few days, Israel consulted “diplomatic channels”, including its partners the US as well as the countries in the region, and a few other nations with which it doesn't have a diplomatic relationship. Azar also said that through military action, “we've managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities” to a large extent.
“Right now, we are controlling the skies of Iran,” Azar told reporters, adding, “They are in dire straits.” The future will be "brighter" if Iran decides to "change course" and recognises Israel, he added.
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