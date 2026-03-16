ETV Bharat / international

We’re Ready To Stop Hostilities If Iran Changes Course: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar

New Delhi: As the West Asia conflict entered its 17th day, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday said “we are ready to stop hostilities if Iran changes course”. Interacting with reporters here, Azar also said that in the last few days, Israel consulted “diplomatic channels”, including its partners the US and countries in the region.

“We are always for diplomacy. Unfortunately, we exhausted diplomacy to the extent that we had to take military action. We hope that diplomacy will be relevant again as a result of our military action,” he said.