ETV Bharat / international

'We're Going To Run It': Trump Insists US 'In Charge' In Venezuela, Has Eyes On Cuba

A man wearing a mask of US President Donald Trump holds a mock gun during a rally denouncing the US government and Trump after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, near the US. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: President Donald Trump insisted Sunday the United States is "in charge" of Venezuela after the seizure of Nicolas Maduro, but was also dealing with the new leadership in Caracas.

Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, said at the same time that she was ready to work together with the Trump administration, asking the US leader for a balanced, respectful relationship.

Trump has faced searching questions over his repeated assertions that Washington is now running Venezuela following the US military operation that spirited away Maduro and his wife before dawn Saturday. The deposed Maduro is due to appear in a New York court on Monday to face federal narcotrafficking charges.

Donald Trump speaks about Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and Greenland (AFP)

"We're dealing with the people who just got sworn in. Don't ask me who's in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial," Trump told reporters on Air Force One when asked if he had spoken to Rodriguez.

Pressed on what he meant, Trump said: "It means we're in charge."

The Trump administration says it is willing to work with the remainder of Maduro's government as long as Washington's goals, particularly opening access to US investment in Venezuela's enormous crude oil reserves, are met. Asked whether the operation was about oil or regime change, Trump replied: "It's about peace on earth."

'It's a broken country'

The US president said elections in Venezuela would have to wait. "We're going to run it, fix it, we'll have elections at the right time, but the main thing you have to fix is it's a broken country," he said.

As he struck his triumphant tone, Trump also had harsh words for other US adversaries, saying Colombia's leader was "not going to be doing it very long," Communist-ruled Cuba was "ready to fall" and that Iran's leadership will be "hit hard" if protesters are killed.