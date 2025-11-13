ETV Bharat / international

We're Going To Keep Using Our Visa Programmes: US Department Of Homeland Security On H-1B Visas

New York/Washington: A day after US President Donald Trump defended H-1B visas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said America is going to keep using the visa programmes and noted that more foreign-born people are becoming naturalised citizens under the Trump administration.

"We're going to keep using our visa programmes. We're just going to make sure that they have integrity, that we're actually doing the vetting of the individuals who come into this country, that they want to be here for the right reasons, that they're not supporters of terrorists and organisations that hate America,” Noem said in an interview with Fox News.

Noem was asked what the administration’s position is on the H-1B visas in the wake of Trump’s latest remarks that America has to bring in talent since it does not have "certain talents”.

“And that's what I think is so remarkable… under the Trump administration, we've sped up our process and added integrity to the visa programmes, to Green Cards, to all of that. But also, more people are becoming naturalised under this administration than ever before. More people are becoming citizens because we're not just streamlining and building some processes back into our immigration policies, we're also making sure that these individuals that are coming into our country and get that privilege, that they actually are here for the right reasons,” she said.

Noem added that the Joe Biden administration let “thousands of terrorists” into this country. “They opened the Southern border. They abused our asylum programmes, abused our protective programmes and visa programmes, and we fixed all of it.

"It's remarkable what President Trump has done, and it's because he's a great leader, he’s a visionary, and this man is going to go down as a legend in history as our greatest president ever,” she said.

Trump defended the H-1B visa programme, saying America has to bring in talent from around the world. “I agree but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump had said in an interview to Laura Ingraham on Fox News.