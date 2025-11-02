ETV Bharat / international

Watch: Rising Gold Price Inspires New Rush In California

A person displays a gold nugget he found in the area from using his metal detector to detect gold on October 27, 2025 in El Dorado County, north of Sacramento, California. ( AFP )

El Dorado Hills: Matt James has collected gold nuggets for years from the hills and riverbeds of California, but as the precious metal's price soars, he has found an unexpected El Dorado: on social media.

Though the value has fluctuated, it has effectively doubled in the last two years, reaching an all-time high of more than $4,380 an ounce in October. "My social media channels are definitely seeing an uptick in traffic right now," James told AFP during one of his expeditions in northern California, where the Gold Rush first erupted in the mid-1800s.

The rise in clicks on his posts -- and the related increase in commissions he makes on sales of products he uses in his prospecting -- has generated a new income source for James.

"I'm not getting rich by it, from it, by any means. But I'm certainly paying for myself to maintain my hobby and my passion and pay for the equipment," he said. The 34-year-old project manager is the host of the Mountaineer Matt channel on YouTube. His videos typically earn tens of thousands of views.

"The question everybody always asks is 'Where (does one) find gold?' Unfortunately, that's the question that nobody wants to answer," James explained.

"Gold is very, very hard to find, and everyone wants to kind of keep it to themselves." "Mountaineer Matt" has never lost hope of discovering "The Big Nugget" -- the one that will make him rich.

But he is well aware that today's finds bear little resemblance to those in the early days of the Gold Rush in 1849, when men came to mine the Mother Lode in the Sierra Nevada mountains. James nevertheless says there is gold to be had -- you just need very specialized equipment to find it.