ETV Bharat / international

Watch: North Korea's Kim Jong Un And His Daughter Tour Lavish New Mountain Resort

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter opened a lavish new mountain resort complete with "cosy" leisure spaces, barbecue restaurants and hot tubs, state media said Tuesday.

The new facility in Samjiyon in the country's mountainous north is an "attractive mountainous tourist resort and leisure ground for the people", Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Kim toured "bedrooms of hotels, cosy leisure spaces and commercial and public catering facilities", KCNA said.

Images in state media showed Kim accompanied by his daughter, who analysts say is called Ju-ae and is his likely heir, touring the hotels. Among the facilities on show were both indoor and outdoor baths, as well as barbecue restaurants. Kim even tested the firmness of the beds.

Watch: North Korea's Kim Jong Un And His Daughter Tour Lavish New Mountain Resort (AFP)

State media said he hailed the resort as "clear proof of the ever-growing ideal of our people and our state's potential for development". And he declared the area to be an "innovative and highly civilized city representing the tourism culture of the country".

State media said the new facilities showed the North Korean people were the "most dignified" and have "nothing to envy in the world". Not reported was what the fees would be for the average North Korean, who analysts say typically earns up to $3 a month in state-run factories.