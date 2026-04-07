ETV Bharat / international

Watch | Iranian Musician Performs At Power Plant Under Threat

In a video shared widely online, Ghamsari is seen sitting on a traditional mat at the Damavand power plant. He is seen playing the “tar,” a long-necked instrument central to classical Persian music. As he plays, the massive industrial structure, which provides electricity to citizens, stands clearly in the background.

New Delhi: Amid US President Donald Trump’s threat of attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, a moving video is winning hearts. Ali Ghamsari, a famous Iranian artist, has taken a bold step of resistance as the musician was seen performing his music directly in front of a power plant that is currently under threat of attack by the United States.

Sharing the video, the Iranian embassy in Germany praised the performance, stating that Ghamsari is playing for “humanity, against war, and for life”.

This performance surfaced online just hours before a strict deadline set by the US President, who has warned that if a deal is not reached by 8 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, America will begin a massive bombing campaign. He stated that the targets would include “each and every one” of Iran’s power plants and bridges, threatening to send the country back to the “Stone Age”.

In the video, Ghamsari explains that he chose this site because it is a target. He says he hopes the sound of his music can encourage peace and “help keep the lights in the homes from going out”. Iranian officials have also called for citizens, athletes, and artists to form “human chains” around energy infrastructure across the Islamic Republic to protect it.