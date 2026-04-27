ETV Bharat / international

Wasn't Worried, Wanted To See What Was Happening: Trump On Evacuation After Shooting

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he wanted to see what was happening when Secret Service agents hustled him out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night after a gunman opened fire at the hotel.

In an interview with CBS '60 Minutes', Trump described the chaotic moments that ensued after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton hotel, one floor above the basement-level ballroom, which was the venue of the annual dinner.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,” Trump said when asked how worried he was about possible injuries after hearing the gunshots.

The US President said his curiosity to see for himself what was happening probably slowed the Secret Service’s efforts to rush him to safety.

“I wanted to see what was happening. I wasn’t making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time we started to realise maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of problem, a bad one – and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom,” he said.

“I was surrounded by great people. And I probably made them act a little more slowly. I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute’,” the President recalled, adding that the Secret Service agents had to repeatedly tell him to go down on the floor as they exited the stage.