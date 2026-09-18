ETV Bharat / international

Warren Buffett Steps Down As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman, A Post He Has Held Since 1970

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. ( AP )

Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after serving in the role for more than 50 years.

Buffett, 96, will become chairman emeritus and will take on his new role immediately, the company said Friday. His son, Howard, will become Berkshire Hathaway’s new chairman. Howard Buffett has been on the Berkshire Hathaway board since 1993.

Warren Buffett will remain a director. He had served as Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman since 1970. Buffett stepped down as CEO of the company late last year. He was succeeded by Greg Abel.

“I have served Berkshire since 1965," Buffett said in a letter to shareholders. “Sixty-plus years in, I still have the best job in the world. That is not something many people my age can say, and I have never felt better about what comes next.” Buffett said that he is confident with Abel and his son Howard leading Berkshire Hathaway.