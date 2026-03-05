ETV Bharat / international

War With Iran To Cost Israel USD 3 Billion A Week Under Current Limitations: Israeli Finance Ministry

Jerusalem: The ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities, the Israeli Finance Ministry has warned.

"In a letter sent to the Home Front Command chief, Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, Finance Ministry Director General Ilan Rom asked to ease restrictions to allow for a gradual, partial reopening of businesses and workplaces as early as Thursday," the Times of Israel reported.

“There is no dispute about the need to preserve a defence policy adapted to the security situation, but at the same time, shutting down the economy on a broad scale carries heavy economic costs,” Rom warned.

“We need a solution that addresses both the security needs of the Home Front and the needs of the economy, after two and a half years in which the economy has been paying a heavy economic price in light of the increase in security needs and the repercussions of the war,” the top Finance Ministry executive reportedly said.

Soon after Israel and the US launched their joint offensive against Iran on Saturday morning, the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) Home Front Command issued nationwide guidelines prohibiting all gatherings, educational activities and workplaces, except for essential businesses. The guidelines limit travel to work, encourage work from home, and have instructed educational institutions to be shut down.

On Monday, following a fresh assessment amid the conflict with Iran, the Home Front Command extended nationwide restrictions until Saturday night.