War With Iran Is Pure US Aggression, UN Veto Power A Tool To Evade Law: Janina Dill
"The purpose of veto power is to ensure major powers remain engaged stakeholders, prevent conflicts," the international law expert tells Valasala Veerabhadram of Eenadu-ETV Bharat.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
By Valasala Veerabhadram
Hyderabad: Janina Dill, an expert in international law, has asserted that the war with Iran constitutes an act of pure aggression by the United States. She stated that while verdicts issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) may not always be enforced, the institution nonetheless bears immense responsibility.
She remarked that current developments cannot be compared to the Cold War era, noting that the world today finds itself in an even more perilous situation. She added that the international legal system is currently under severe strain. Furthermore, she criticised major global powers for using their ‘veto power’ to serve their own self-interests.
Janina Dill currently serves as the co-founder of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict at the University of Oxford. She has authored several books, including International Law and US Bombing and Law Applicable to Armed Conflict.
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, she discussed the current conflict, the conduct of the US, the nature of international laws, and the failures associated with them. Excerpts:
ETV Bharat: How can the ICC’s credibility last if the punishments it imposes are never enforced?
Janina Dill: Whether or not the verdicts delivered by the ICC are ultimately enforced, the legal significance inherent in them remains undeniable. The mandate of the ICC extends beyond merely sending criminals to prison; it also bears the responsibility of uncovering the truth. However, frustration regarding the failure to execute arrest warrants is understandable. This failure points to a lack of political will among the nations involved, structural weaknesses within the broader framework of international law, and deficiencies in the enforcement mechanisms.
ETV Bharat: How effective is the ICC in deterring war crimes?
Janina Dill: Whether criminal courts, be they domestic or international, can truly deter crime, remains a perennial subject of debate. When considering the limitations of the ICC, one observes a situation where even the verdicts it has rendered often go unimplemented. Given this reality, I am of the opinion that it is unreasonable to expect the court to serve as a deterrent against future crimes. The true function of the ICC is to act as a third party during armed conflicts between nations. assessing the severity of the situation, establishing accountability, and verifying the facts to reveal the truth to the world.
ETV Bharat: Can it be said that the current conflict highlights the systemic weaknesses within the UN Security Council?
Janina Dill: The veto power within the Security Council is not merely a procedural rule; it represents a profound responsibility. The very purpose of the veto is to ensure that major global powers remain engaged stakeholders within the system and to prevent conflicts from erupting among them. This system functions smoothly only as long as the nations possessing veto power uphold international laws. However, when the veto is exercised to serve narrow self-interests or to legitimise unlawful acts of aggression, it transforms into an impediment to international justice.
In the context of the current conflict, it appears that a major global power is prioritising the display of its military might over seeking legal justification for its actions. This approach fosters a "might makes right" mentality, and erodes the fundamental values enshrined in the UN Charter. Broadly speaking, the veto is a tool intended to safeguard peace. Yet, when it is repurposed as a shield to evade international legal obligations, the entire system begins to crumble. That is precisely what we are witnessing today.
ETV Bharat: While the ICC intervened in the Ukraine conflict, it appears to be remaining a passive spectator in the current war. Do such actions not lend credence to criticisms that international justice is selectively applied, limited to certain nations, while remaining indifferent toward powerful states?
Janina Dill: Yes, that is indeed true. However, the issue does not stem from a lack of inherent authority within the court itself. Rather, it is political forces that are preventing the court from exercising that authority. Specifically, nations possessing veto power are utilising that privilege to obstruct proceedings and shield their allies from accountability. Turning to the issue of double standards: Those who lauded the ICC when it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin, are now claiming that the ICC lacks jurisdiction when a similar warrant is issued for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. This raises the question: Is international law meant only for weaker nations? Affected nations are losing faith in international institutions and are resorting to measures such as developing nuclear weapons to ensure their own security.
ETV Bharat: How should the international community view attacks on civilian areas?
Janina Dill: According to international law, attacks must be directed solely at military objectives, meaning targets that contribute, either directly or indirectly, to military operations. If a university is utilised exclusively for educational purposes, it is classified as a civilian object; however, if it is repurposed for the manufacture of weapons, it transforms into a military objective. Nevertheless, the law stipulates that in instances where there is doubt as to whether a facility serves civilian needs or military purposes, it must be presumed to be a civilian structure and therefore exempted from attack. Furthermore, even if it is confirmed that a facility is being utilised for military purposes, any subsequent attack must be executed in a manner that minimises harm to the civilian population. Advance warnings must be issued to mitigate loss of life, and attacks must be conducted with a clear distinction between combatants and civilians. The destruction of civilian infrastructure, justified merely by the pretext that it might potentially serve military purposes in the future, is also a violation of international law.
ETV Bharat: How do you view the current conflict, which is being conducted without the authorisation of the UN?
Janina Dill: In short, during the 2003 Iraq War, at least some effort was made to establish a semblance of legal legitimacy. It is noteworthy that, on this occasion, international norms have been cast aside without even the pretense of such an effort. According to Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, the use of force against any nation is prohibited. Since the initial attack did not originate from Iran, the US claim that this constitutes a "preemptive strike" under Article 51 is invalid under international law. Lacking the approval of the UN Security Council, this war amounts to an act of aggression.
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