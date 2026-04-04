ETV Bharat / international

War With Iran Is Pure US Aggression, UN Veto Power A Tool To Evade Law: Janina Dill

Protest against US-Israeli war on Iran at London's Trafalgar Square, and (inset) Janina Dill ( IANS & ETV Bharat )

By Valasala Veerabhadram Hyderabad: Janina Dill, an expert in international law, has asserted that the war with Iran constitutes an act of pure aggression by the United States. She stated that while verdicts issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) may not always be enforced, the institution nonetheless bears immense responsibility. She remarked that current developments cannot be compared to the Cold War era, noting that the world today finds itself in an even more perilous situation. She added that the international legal system is currently under severe strain. Furthermore, she criticised major global powers for using their ‘veto power’ to serve their own self-interests. Janina Dill currently serves as the co-founder of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict at the University of Oxford. She has authored several books, including International Law and US Bombing and Law Applicable to Armed Conflict. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, she discussed the current conflict, the conduct of the US, the nature of international laws, and the failures associated with them. Excerpts: ETV Bharat: How ​​can the ICC’s credibility last if the punishments it imposes are never enforced? Janina Dill: Whether or not the verdicts delivered by the ICC are ultimately enforced, the legal significance inherent in them remains undeniable. The mandate of the ICC extends beyond merely sending criminals to prison; it also bears the responsibility of uncovering the truth. However, frustration regarding the failure to execute arrest warrants is understandable. This failure points to a lack of political will among the nations involved, structural weaknesses within the broader framework of international law, and deficiencies in the enforcement mechanisms. ETV Bharat: How effective is the ICC in deterring war crimes? Janina Dill: Whether criminal courts, be they domestic or international, can truly deter crime, remains a perennial subject of debate. When considering the limitations of the ICC, one observes a situation where even the verdicts it has rendered often go unimplemented. Given this reality, I am of the opinion that it is unreasonable to expect the court to serve as a deterrent against future crimes. The true function of the ICC is to act as a third party during armed conflicts between nations. assessing the severity of the situation, establishing accountability, and verifying the facts to reveal the truth to the world.