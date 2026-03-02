ETV Bharat / international

War Widens In Mideast And Saudi Arabia Shuts Down Key Oil Refinery After Attack

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, a Middle East Airlines plane flies over Beirut as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs, early Monday, March 2, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: Saudi Aramco temporarily shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery near Dammam on Monday after it was targeted by Iranian drones.

Saudi state television reported the decision, citing what it described as an "official source." It added there were no casualties from the fire and its decision was a precautionary one. The refinery has a capacity over half a million barrels of crude oil a day.

Iranian drones attack Saudi Arabia Ras Tanura oil refinery (Source: X)

Online videos from the site appeared to show thick black smoke rising after the attack. Even successfully intercepted drones cause debris that can spark fires and injure those on the ground.

Ras Tanura, near the city of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia, is one of the world's largest with a capacity over half a million barrels of crude oil a day. It was temporarily shut down as a precaution after the attack, Saudi state television reported.

Earlier in the day, debris fell on Kuwait's Ahmadi oil refinery, injuring two workers, after drones were shot down, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.