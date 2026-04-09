Explained | How US Stratotankers, Pegasus Kept Combat Aircraft Airborne
ETV Bharat's Siddharth Rao analysed 476 US-Military aerial refuelling flights in the ongoing conflict to bring you a glimpse into what happens behind the scenes.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: ‘Amateurs talk tactics, professionals talk logistics’ is an oft-repeated quote attributed to a US General Omar Bradley. While stealth bombers, fighter jets and drones grab the headlines and social media posts, there’s something else that quietly runs the show in the background: the supply chain mechanism of a military. In the context of the US-Israel-Iran war, a major player in the combat supply chain is the mid-air refuelling aircraft.
These are the aircraft that ensure the combat operations go on uninterrupted by offering the ability to refuel other aircraft mid-air. Far from being auxiliary, these tanker operations formed the backbone of the war effort, enabling reach, endurance, and operational tempo, as the conflict has primarily been aerial in nature so far.
Using open-source flight radar data, ETV Bharat observed mid-air refuelling tankers owned and operated by the US military, analysing 476 flights over the Middle East, to bring you a comprehensive picture of the sustained network of the American aerial refuelling missions. The tanker aircraft that were studied have been operating in the region with Tel Aviv as their base since February 26, with more being added to the inventory as the conflict progressed, as of April 8.
The Aircraft
Before getting into the flight data, let’s have a look at what a refuelling tanker is. In simplest terms, a mid-air refuelling tanker is any aircraft capable of carrying fuel and transferring it in the air to another aircraft. There are different mechanisms to do so based on the type of aircraft, and there are different types of tanker aircraft. In this conflict, the US is using Boeing KC-46A Pegasus and Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker. The Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers that the US has are an ageing fleet and are slowly being replaced by the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus.
According to official aircraft information from the US Air Force and Boeing, the Stratotanker can carry 68,039 kilograms of fuel (approximately 86,000 litres of jet fuel), and the Pegasus can carry 96,297 kilograms (approximately 120,000 litres of jet fuel).
These tanker aircraft have been observed to be on long missions, often crossing 6 hours, taking off from Tel Aviv, heading North or East, and disappearing as they approach the Persian Gulf or Iraq airspace, and reappearing a few hours later.
The Numbers Tell A Story
On February 26, two days before the first bomb landed on Iran, four US Military Pegasus aircraft landed in Tel Aviv. On February 28, two Pegasus and one Stratotanker landed. Subsequently, more were added since then, with the total turning out to be 37 (7 Pegasus and 30 Stratotanker aircraft that ETV Bharat was able to look at), while realistically, the number may be 10-12% higher. Two more landed on April 5.
For the math, assuming that each of these flights carried the aircraft’s full capacities, it means the Pegasus tankers carried a total of 15 million litres of fuel to fill in other aircraft, while the Stratotankers carried a total of 34 million litres of fuel. This brings the total fuel carried in these sorties to 49.8 million litres.
Not A Strike, It’s A System
At first glance, air campaigns are often understood as discreet, swift, and intense events: strike packages launched, targets hit, aircraft returning. These get all the glam while the logistics get a back seat. Why wouldn't they? They don’t seem as interesting as a fighter plane firing a heat-seeking missile. But the data tells a different story.
Each of these aircraft, on average, operated 13.2 flights, with a specific Stratotanker (Registration number: 63-8003), completing 36 sorties between March 2 and April 8. All of these flights completed an average flight time of 6 and a half hours throughout the conflict. If the 476 flights are taken as a whole, then, as per the average flying time, it amounts to almost 3100 hours of refuelling missions that the US undertook in the war, painting a picture of the sheer volume of combat missions that went on.
Almost 95% of these aircraft conducted at least 2 sorties, with 55% of the aircraft conducting sorties in the double digits, and 9 aircraft conducting more than 20 sorties.
The fact that all these have been operating from Tel Aviv also reinforces the fact that US bases in the Middle Eastern countries are not safe for the country to operate its aircraft from, considering how Iran is hitting the bases.
It gives an insight into how geopolitics come into play for military logistics, a practical, real insight.
The Money
As per data from Airlines for America (an American aviation trade lobby), the price of jet fuel is $4.16 per gallon, which amounts to $1.09 per litre. Plugging in these numbers, it tells us that the US military may have spent $54.3 million just on the fuel for its combat missions, assuming each of these tankers carried their maximum potential as given above. This is not counting the fuel used to operate these fuel tankers.
If the USA spent more than $54 million (approx. INR 500 crore) just on mid-air refuelling, then the economics of this war is mind-boggling, even considering the assumptions in play.
April 3 And 4, The Two Days With 15% Of The Total
While the exact timeline of the US aircraft being downed is not in the public domain, based on the announcements made by the USA, there is a 2-day period of operations on April 3 (when the US fighter went down in Iran) and April 5, when Trump announced that the pilot was rescued. So we looked at refuelling sorties on April 3 and 4, and flight data told us that these tankers conducted 74 sorties on these two days. Which means over 15% of the total refuelling sorties that this conflict saw as of April 9 happened just on that one day.
We were able to track 33 tankers involved in these sorties, with 10 Stratotankers conducting 3 sorties each, 21 (Pegasus and Stratotankers) conducting 2 each and 2 conducting 1 each.
This means the USA mid-air-refuelled 6.75 million litres of fuel in the aircraft that operated that day, and considering Trump’s statement of 155 aircraft being involved in this operation, the number seems to match. The USA spent approximately $7.3 million just on the fuel, going by the above numbers.