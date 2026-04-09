ETV Bharat / international

Explained | How US Stratotankers, Pegasus Kept Combat Aircraft Airborne

Hyderabad: ‘Amateurs talk tactics, professionals talk logistics’ is an oft-repeated quote attributed to a US General Omar Bradley. While stealth bombers, fighter jets and drones grab the headlines and social media posts, there’s something else that quietly runs the show in the background: the supply chain mechanism of a military. In the context of the US-Israel-Iran war, a major player in the combat supply chain is the mid-air refuelling aircraft.

These are the aircraft that ensure the combat operations go on uninterrupted by offering the ability to refuel other aircraft mid-air. Far from being auxiliary, these tanker operations formed the backbone of the war effort, enabling reach, endurance, and operational tempo, as the conflict has primarily been aerial in nature so far.

Using open-source flight radar data, ETV Bharat observed mid-air refuelling tankers owned and operated by the US military, analysing 476 flights over the Middle East, to bring you a comprehensive picture of the sustained network of the American aerial refuelling missions. The tanker aircraft that were studied have been operating in the region with Tel Aviv as their base since February 26, with more being added to the inventory as the conflict progressed, as of April 8.

The flightpath of a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker being operated on April 4, from Tel Aviv. (Screengrab/Flightradar24)

The Aircraft

Before getting into the flight data, let’s have a look at what a refuelling tanker is. In simplest terms, a mid-air refuelling tanker is any aircraft capable of carrying fuel and transferring it in the air to another aircraft. There are different mechanisms to do so based on the type of aircraft, and there are different types of tanker aircraft. In this conflict, the US is using Boeing KC-46A Pegasus and Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker. The Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers that the US has are an ageing fleet and are slowly being replaced by the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus.

File photo of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling an Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet. (AFP)

According to official aircraft information from the US Air Force and Boeing, the Stratotanker can carry 68,039 kilograms of fuel (approximately 86,000 litres of jet fuel), and the Pegasus can carry 96,297 kilograms (approximately 120,000 litres of jet fuel).

File photo of a Boeing KC-46 Pegasus. (AFP)

These tanker aircraft have been observed to be on long missions, often crossing 6 hours, taking off from Tel Aviv, heading North or East, and disappearing as they approach the Persian Gulf or Iraq airspace, and reappearing a few hours later.

The Numbers Tell A Story

On February 26, two days before the first bomb landed on Iran, four US Military Pegasus aircraft landed in Tel Aviv. On February 28, two Pegasus and one Stratotanker landed. Subsequently, more were added since then, with the total turning out to be 37 (7 Pegasus and 30 Stratotanker aircraft that ETV Bharat was able to look at), while realistically, the number may be 10-12% higher. Two more landed on April 5.