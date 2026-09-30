ETV Bharat / international

War Hits Ukraine's Bid To Stop The 'Amber Mafia'

Rivne: Illegal amber mining has blighted the landscape in Rivne, northwest Ukraine, leaving just tree stumps, small bushes and swampy puddles deep in the coniferous forest.

Mafia-style groups flushed out chunks of the golden fossilised resin for years, paying little regard to the environment, fuelling a black-market industry that devastated thousands of hectares.

Amber is used to make jewellery and other products, which are hugely sought after in China. Ukraine started regulating the industry just a few years before Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

But stretched for resources during a war that has become the biggest in Europe since World War II, industry figures now warn that fragile progress in cleaning up the lucrative sector is being wasted.

Unregistered -- so-called "grey" -- amber is flooding the market, environmental inspections have been suspended and firms are relying on private security groups, armed with weapons siphoned from the front, to protect their sites.

"There are many dishonest operators, a very, very large percentage of dishonest subsoil users," Oleg Bogelsky, co-owner of Ukraine's Amber Galbin group, a mining company with operations in Rivne, told AFP. He estimated about 60 to 70 percent of all amber being mined in Ukraine is "grey".

'Real chaos'

Ukraine has some of the world's biggest reserves of amber, the deep golden resin known as the "sun stone". After the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s, rogue operators swooped to cash in on surging Chinese demand.

Large-scale miners controlled by criminal groups devastated the countryside as they flushed out huge quantities of amber using motor pumps, becoming known as the "amber mafia".

There was little in the way of legislation, regulation or enforcement to stop them. It was "real chaos" that led to an ecological "catastrophe", said Olena Belichenko, an expert at the International Amber Association. "Mining was carried out illegally, the environment was effectively suffering, and our resources were being plundered for 30 years," said Bogelsky.

2,000 illegal miners

Andriy Lototsky, director of the Sonyachne Remeslo mining company, is matter-of-fact about how he got involved in the industry. "Like everyone else, illegally," he told AFP. "No one paid attention to plants or trees. Everything in their path was just knocked down."

Ivan Shvyryd of Volodymyrets Forestry, a government forest protection agency, recalled turning up at one illegal extraction site with a handful of police, to find "2,000 people digging." "When a fifth-grade child doesn't go to school and goes to dig for amber instead... isn't that a shame?"