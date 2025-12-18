ETV Bharat / international

Wanted To Get Attacker Down: Indian-Origin Man Who Helped Restrain Australia's Bondi Beach Shooter

Members of the public cross a walk bridge at the scene of last Sunday's shooting after it was reopened to the public at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. ( AP )

Melbourne: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man who helped restrain one of the alleged shooters of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia said he wanted to help bring one of the assailants down and assist anyone who needed help. Fifteen people were killed after a father-son duo launched a gun attack on the occasion of a Jewish festival being celebrated at the beach on December 14. Forty others, including three Indian students, were injured in the attack.

One of the attackers, Sydney resident Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead. His 24-year-old Australia-born son, Naveed Akram, was injured. Amandeep Singh-Bola, born in New Zealand to Indian and Kiwi parents, helped tackle suspect Sajid Akram, SBS News reported.

Singh-Bola ran onto the bridge where the alleged shooter was firing at people, pinning him down with the help of a police officer. "I jumped on top of [the shooter] and grabbed his arms. The police officer helped me and said not to let him go," the report quoted him as saying.

“I wanted to help get one of [the alleged shooters] down, or just help anybody that needed help," he said. Singh-Bola, who initially dismissed the gunshots as fireworks, was eating a kebab and watching the sunset over the beach when the shooting occurred.