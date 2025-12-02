ETV Bharat / international

VR Headsets Take War-Scarred Children To World Away From Gaza

Al-Zawayda (Palestinian Territories): Children scarred by the war in Gaza are undergoing a therapy programme using virtual reality headsets that transport the youngsters to a world far away from the destruction around them.

The VR therapy is aimed at improving the children's psychological well-being, with operators saying it can achieve results more quickly than traditional therapy sessions.

Inside a white tent pitched on a sandy patch of ground in Al-Zawayda, in central Gaza, excited chatter swelled as five boys roamed around a virtual world.

The youngsters, one in a wheelchair and the others on plastic seats, turned their heads, exploring the new surroundings inside their goggles: a land of green gardens, tranquil beaches and safe cities.

One boy reached out and clapped his hands together, as if swatting a fly. Another, smiling, with his hand held up in front of his face, reached out to touch the scenery.

One said a dog was running towards him, and beckoned to it, calling out: "Come! Come!"

"I see birds," the boy in the wheelchair told an operator, looking around.

One of the operators delicately put the blue TechMed Gaza headset on 15-year-old Salah Abu Rukab, who sustained a head injury during the war, asking if he could see the VR properly as he adjusted the buckles.

"We feel comfortable in it, we enjoy it, and through it we enter a garden, we enter spaces with animals and similar experiences," the teenager told AFP.

Asked by the operator what he saw, he replied: "It's all trees. Nothing but trees, grass and flowers."