ETV Bharat / international

VP Vance's Anti-Fraud Taskforce Gets Cracking, FBI Busts Healthcare Scam In California

Washington: The FBI has arrested eight persons in California for allegedly defrauding the national healthcare system for more than USD 50 million by running “sham hospice care facilities”.

The FBI action was undertaken in coordination with the Vice President J D Vance-led Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, constituted by US President Donald Trump last week.

At a news conference on Thursday morning, Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said the eight defendants, including three nurses, a chiropractor and a psychologist, are charged with defrauding the healthcare system out of more than USD 50 million.

Essayli said the individuals are accused of running fraudulent hospice care facilities that billed Medicare by using people without terminal illnesses as beneficiaries. Essayli said the high survival rate at the hospices set of the alarm bells ringing for investigators to focus on these facilities.

“When you go to a hospice, you go there to die. You are not supposed to have a high survival rate coming out of your hospice facility which is five times more than the national average of 17 per cent,” Essayli said.

According to the FBI, among those arrested were Gladwin and Amelou Gill, a doctor and psychologist who co-own 626 Hospice, which does business as St Francis Palliative Care.

The couple is charged with fraud and court documents say they allegedly defrauded Medicare by paying illegal kickbacks for the referral of patients who were not dying.

The couple also allegedly submitted more than USD 5.2 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare for hospice services that were not provided or medically necessary. Medicare paid the Gills more than USD 4 million on the fraudulent claims.

Also charged with healthcare fraud is Lolita Beronilla Minerd, a licensed vocational nurse from Anaheim, who owned and operated the Artesia-based Topanga Hospice Care Inc. She is accused of using her business to submit fraudulent hospice claims to Medicare totalling more than USD 9 million, which paid more than USD 8 million on those claims.