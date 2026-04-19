ETV Bharat / international

VP Radhakrishnan, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Discuss Bilateral And Cultural Ties

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Vice President Shri. C.P. Radhakrishnan called-on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today. They held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India -Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history and cultural values".

The two held discussions on strengthening bilateral and cultural ties between the nations. During the meeting, Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India's commitment to the neighbourhood policy and further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka for the benefit of people of two nations.

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

He said, "Vice President CP Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy and to further strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of both nations. The discussions also focused on various initiatives including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka."

Earlier in the day, the Vice President arrived in Colombo on Sunday for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka. The visit underscores the growing momentum in diplomatic engagement between the neighbours.

The Vice President was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in the Lankan capital with a traditional Kandyan dance performance. The visit is notable as the first bilateral official trip by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka. The visit will focus on strengthening the civilisational and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Radhakrishnan also met Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Sunday, with discussions held on further deepening bilateral ties.

"During the ongoing visit of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to Sri Lanka, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa called on Vice President in Colombo. Both leaders discussed further strengthening India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. The visit will focus on strengthening the civilisational and people-to-people ties between the two nations.