ETV Bharat / international

Voting Gets Underway In US Midterms, Pollsters Predict Gains For Democrats In Senate And House

Voters visit a polling station to cast their ballots, during the US midterm elections, in West Columbia, South Carolina, US ( ANI )

Washington DC: More than 230 million eligible voters in the United States are heading to the polls across the nation as voting gets underway in the 2026 midterm elections, a high-stakes referendum on the second half of President Donald Trump's term that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

With all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats on the ballot, major pollsters and forecasting models project key potential gains for Democrats, who are seeking to capture the narrow majorities needed to take back control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats hold advantages over Republicans in nearly all of the seven key battleground states that will determine control of the US Senate, according to the latest set of pre-midterm election polls released by The New York Times and Siena University.

The polling highlights notable Democratic strength in traditional Republican territory. Surveys show Democratic candidates holding sizable leads in Texas, a state that has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, as well as Kansas, which last elected a Democratic senator in 1932.

Reclaiming a Senate majority presents a challenging path for Democrats. To secure control, the party must defend every seat it currently holds while successfully flipping at least four Republican-held seats, an undertaking widely viewed as an uphill battle given that several targeted contests are located in deep-red strongholds.

Despite those obstacles, the latest survey data indicates Democratic candidates are leading in five states currently represented by Republican senators and are effectively tied in a sixth. Democratic contenders hold leads in Kansas, Maine, Ohio, and Texas, alongside a narrow edge in Alaska, while remaining effectively tied in Iowa.

Nationally, voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and frustration over his economic management continue to drag down Republican candidates. According to the polling, just 38 per cent of likely voters approved of the president's performance.

Earlier in the day, American Statistician Nate Silver and the FLIPR 2026 midterm election forecast said Democratic candidates are leading in polling averages across every major battleground state, including Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Maine and Iowa. The forecast gives Democrats a 3.3-percentage-point advantage in Texas, a three-point lead in Ohio, 4.9 points in Michigan, 3.9 points in Maine and 1.1 points in Iowa.

Georgia and North Carolina, meanwhile, barely register as competitive in the forecast, while the Democratic candidate in the Kansas Senate race is leading by four percentage points in polling averages. Along with the seats in the House of Representatives and Senate, voters in 36 states will also elect their governors. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.

More than 57 million Americans have already cast their ballots through early voting, as per ABC News, with voters also able to participate through mail-in voting or in person today. Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice has released a comprehensive list of locations where it intends to send election observers, marking what the agency describes as the largest federal monitoring initiative in American history.