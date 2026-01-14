ETV Bharat / international

Voting Campaign In Bangladesh To Start From Jan 22

Dhaka: The election campaign in Bangladesh will start from January 22, amidst tight security. Bangladesh will hold the general elections on February 12, its first since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in a violent student-led protest in August 2024. According to the revised election schedule, appeals against returning officers’ decisions will be settled between January 10 and 18, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy is January 20. Returning officers will publish the final list of candidates and allocate electoral symbols on January 21. Election campaigning will begin on January 22 and will continue until 7:30 am on February 10. Voting will take place on February 12, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Election Commission (EC) will also begin training more than 800,000 presiding and assistant presiding officers from January 22 as part of preparations for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 12 alongside a referendum. The training programme will continue until February 7, said Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, director general of the Election Training Institute (ETI) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed his government’s commitment to hold the general election and the referendum as scheduled on February 12, no matter who says what.