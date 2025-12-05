ETV Bharat / international

Putin's India Visit: India–EAEU FTA Back On The Table As Both Sides Weigh Economic Gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in India-Russia Business Forum with President of Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on December 05, 2025. ( ETV Bharata via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) received fresh impetus during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday.

With both leaders emphasising the need to recalibrate economic engagement amid shifting global alignments, the FTA is now being viewed as a pivotal component of India's Eurasia strategy and Russia's broader pivot towards Asian markets.

"Both sides are actively working towards the early conclusion of the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union," PM Modi said during a joint media briefing with Putin following the delegation-level bilateral talks. "Our close cooperation in the fields of agriculture and fertilisers is vital for food security and farmer welfare. I am pleased that, taking this cooperation forward, both sides are now working together on urea production."

President of India Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on December 05, 2025 (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

A joint statement titled 'India-Russia: A Time-Tested Progressive Partnership, Anchored in Trust & Mutual Respect' issued by the two sides reads: "The leaders appreciated the ongoing intensification of the joint work on a free trade agreement on goods between India and the Eurasian Economic Union covering sectors of mutual interest. They also directed both sides to intensify efforts in negotiations on a mutually beneficial agreement on the promotion and protection of investments."

A prospective FTA between India and the EAEU has gained traction over the past decade. Such an agreement holds considerable economic, strategic, and geopolitical value for all parties involved. For India, the FTA aligns with its goals of diversifying trade partners, strengthening continental connectivity, and expanding its footprint in the Eurasian region.

The EAEU is an economic union of five post-Soviet states located in Eurasia. The EAEU has an integrated single market. As of 2023, it consists of 183 million people and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion.

The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, and came into force in January 2015. Treaties aiming for Armenia's and Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU were signed in October and December 2014 respectively. Armenia’s accession treaty came into force in January 2015. Kyrgyzstan’s accession treaty came into effect in August 2015.

The EAEU encourages the free movement of goods and services, and provides for common policies in the macroeconomic sphere, transport, industry and agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust regulation. Provisions for a single currency and greater integration are envisioned for the future.