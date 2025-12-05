Putin's India Visit: India–EAEU FTA Back On The Table As Both Sides Weigh Economic Gains
India and Russia renew momentum on the proposed India–EAEU FTA, viewing it as key to boosting trade, energy security and India's wider Eurasian engagement.
New Delhi: The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) received fresh impetus during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday.
With both leaders emphasising the need to recalibrate economic engagement amid shifting global alignments, the FTA is now being viewed as a pivotal component of India's Eurasia strategy and Russia's broader pivot towards Asian markets.
"Both sides are actively working towards the early conclusion of the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union," PM Modi said during a joint media briefing with Putin following the delegation-level bilateral talks. "Our close cooperation in the fields of agriculture and fertilisers is vital for food security and farmer welfare. I am pleased that, taking this cooperation forward, both sides are now working together on urea production."
A joint statement titled 'India-Russia: A Time-Tested Progressive Partnership, Anchored in Trust & Mutual Respect' issued by the two sides reads: "The leaders appreciated the ongoing intensification of the joint work on a free trade agreement on goods between India and the Eurasian Economic Union covering sectors of mutual interest. They also directed both sides to intensify efforts in negotiations on a mutually beneficial agreement on the promotion and protection of investments."
A prospective FTA between India and the EAEU has gained traction over the past decade. Such an agreement holds considerable economic, strategic, and geopolitical value for all parties involved. For India, the FTA aligns with its goals of diversifying trade partners, strengthening continental connectivity, and expanding its footprint in the Eurasian region.
The EAEU is an economic union of five post-Soviet states located in Eurasia. The EAEU has an integrated single market. As of 2023, it consists of 183 million people and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion.
The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, and came into force in January 2015. Treaties aiming for Armenia's and Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU were signed in October and December 2014 respectively. Armenia’s accession treaty came into force in January 2015. Kyrgyzstan’s accession treaty came into effect in August 2015.
The EAEU encourages the free movement of goods and services, and provides for common policies in the macroeconomic sphere, transport, industry and agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust regulation. Provisions for a single currency and greater integration are envisioned for the future.
It is worth mentioning here that China has entrenched itself in Eurasia through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), infrastructure investments, and deep trade ties. An India–EAEU FTA would help provide Eurasian states an alternative economic partner, reducing overdependence on China. It can increase India’s geopolitical profile in Central Asia, historically a region of interest given its energy resources and strategic location. It will also complement India’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) by strengthening bilateral economic connectivity.
In a special media briefing here Friday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that economic cooperation was "the driving impulse and the most important focus" of Putin's visit.
"Expanding bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation requires addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments and enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, marine products and textiles is important to correct the trade imbalance and each one of these sectors in considerable detail was discussed between the two leaders today with both of them pointing to the opportunities that existed in these areas and what are the steps that were needed to be taken by both sides to move towards the mutually shared objective of increasing trade in these areas," Misri said.
He stated that discussions focussed considerably on the proposed FTA that is under discussion between India and the EAEU, which is again expected to help address the issue of trade deficit between India and Russia.
"It was agreed between the two sides that the negotiations should be fast-tracked for an early conclusion before the stipulated timelines," Misri said. "The terms of reference for this agreement had in fact been finalised and signed during the visit just a few weeks ago of the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) to Moscow. I think it was in August of this year when he had co-chaired the inter-governmental commission on trade, economic and cultural cooperation with Dennis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia."
The EAEU – especially Russia and Kazakhstan – is rich in crude oil, natural gas, uranium, coal, and petroleum products. An FTA would help India negotiate preferential pricing agreements, joint ventures, and long-term supply contracts. It would also facilitate Indian investment in upstream energy projects, pipelines, and refining infrastructure.
The proposed FTA would synergise with ongoing connectivity initiatives, especially International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) connecting India, Iran and Russia, the Ashgabat Agreement, an international multimodal transport and transit pact between Central Asian countries, Iran, and Oman, designed to create a corridor for goods moving between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, and prospective use of Chabahar Port in Iran, in which India has invested heavily, for Eurasian access.
During his visit to Moscow in August this year, Jaishankar, while highlighting the importance that India is laying to these connectivity routes to Russia, also laid emphasis on India’s pivot to Eurasia for trade.
"Addressing tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, removing bottlenecks in logistics, promoting connectivity through the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Northern Sea Route and the Chennai-Vladivostok Corridor, effecting payment mechanisms smoothly, timely finalisation and execution of the Programme of Economic Cooperation till 2030, the early conclusion of the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA (Free Trade Agreement), whose terms of reference were finalised today, and regular interaction between the businesses of the two countries – these are among the key elements," he had said while addressing the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
According to the joint statement issued Friday following the Modi-Putin talks, both sides reaffirmed their shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India’s exports to Russia, strengthening industrial cooperation, forging new technological and investment partnerships, especially in advanced high-technology areas and finding new avenues and forms of cooperation.
To sum up, an FTA between India and the EAEU holds deep economic and strategic promise. It strengthens India’s relations with Russia and Central Asia, expands access to crucial energy resources, enhances continental connectivity, and helps counterbalance external geopolitical pressures. For the EAEU, the agreement brings diversification, economic growth, and a stable partnership with one of the world’s largest emerging economies.
