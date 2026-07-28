ETV Bharat / international

1 Killed, Several Injured In Violent Clashes In PoK Polls

Islamabad: At least one person was killed and several others injured during violent clashes on Monday on the polling day of the first phase of elections for the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India has maintained that Pakistan has been in illegal possession of the Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Our party worker, Mukhtar Yunus, was killed and two others injured during incidents of firing by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates,” the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said in a statement. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his grief over the death. “Where are the relevant authorities? What is the Election Commission doing?” he asked.

The elections, originally scheduled for July 27, are being held in three phases from July 27 to August 10. There are 53 seats in the so-called assembly of PoK - 45 are directly elected, while eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics. Both the PPP and PML-N accused each other of rigging in multiple constituencies.

The electoral process was also briefly interrupted at some polling stations following scuffles and heated exchanges between supporters of rival political parties. While Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has boycotted the polls, the Joint Awami Action Committee has been banned.