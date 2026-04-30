ETV Bharat / international

Vietnam President Lam To Visit India Next Week To Fortify Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

New Delhi: Vietnamese President To Lam will undertake a three-day visit to India next week to further fortify bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade and critical technologies against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical upheavals and trade disruptions.

Lam, who also serves as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit to India from May 5 to 7. It will be his first state visit to India after being elected as the president this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lam will hold wide-ranging talks that are expected to focus on boosting the overall trajectory of the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership with a focus on enhancing ties in trade, defence and critical technologies. The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the visit.

"Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

The two leaders are also likely to deliberate on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese military muscle-flexing. There have been growing concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. Several countries in the region, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.