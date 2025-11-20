ETV Bharat / international

Vietnam Flooding Death Toll Rises To 16

This aerial photo shows a building submerged in flooding in Dak Lak, Vietnam ( File/AP )

Nha Trang: Rescuers plucked stranded people from the rooftops of submerged homes as widespread flooding inundated central Vietnam, where authorities said Thursday at least 16 people have died.

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October, and historic sites and popular coastal holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

At least 16 people have been killed since the weekend, while the search was ongoing for five others, the environment ministry said Thursday.

More than 43,000 houses were submerged while several major roads remained blocked due to landslides.

Rescuers using boats in central Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces pried open windows and broke through roofs to assist residents stranded by the high water on Wednesday, state media said.

In coastal Nha Trang, a popular tourist destination known for its pristine beaches, whole city blocks were inundated and hundreds of cars were underwater on Thursday, AFP photos showed.