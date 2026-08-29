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Videos Show Viral Green House, Trapped Family Survived Nepal Flash Floods

A viral green house withstood Nepal’s devastating flash floods, shielding a trapped family that new video footage later confirmed safely survived the catastrophic disaster.

Videos Show Viral Green House, Trapped Family Survived Nepal Flash Floods
Screengrab of viral video of green house which attracted global attention (X/@Deb_livnletliv)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amid devastating flash floods in Nepal, a green house emerged as a viral symbol of resilient construction after a new video confirmed the family trapped on its balcony was safe.

Several dramatic online videos show the devastation that flash floods brought in Nepal and attracted global attention. The dominant picture was collapsing houses, floating bodies, helpless survivors and vanished localities in the torrents.

However, remarkable visuals of survival gained equally strong global attention. A series of videos of a green house amid gushing muddy floodwaters went viral online, with a family trapped on the building’s balcony.

While surrounding structures were swept away, the green house stood firm as raging floodwaters surged through the area. The video also sparked widespread concern and prayers for the family inside the house.

​Days after the dramatic visuals went viral, new video footage confirmed that the green house survived the raging floodwaters.

The earlier videos have generated millions of views on X, with users expressing concern and surprise at the same time. “This is very scary. This type of scene is only seen in movies,” said one user.

“In such a condition, what must have been going through their minds? Were they bidding goodbye or discussing what to do if someone survives... Someone must interview them,” commented another.

One more user recommended ‘National Award’ for the engineer of the House. “This house standing after such an immense force is an example of the value of strong construction,” wrote another.

“Kudos to whoever built that building,” wrote another user.

Also Read

  1. Nepal Disaster Relief Fund Receives Over Rs 2 Bn In 3 Days
  2. Bihar On High Alert Again As Barrier Lake On Nepal-Tibet Border Starts Overflowing And Subsiding

TAGGED:

NEPAL FLASH FLOODS
NEPAL
NEPAL DISASTER RELIEF FUND
NEPAL FLOODS

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