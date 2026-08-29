ETV Bharat / international

Videos Show Viral Green House, Trapped Family Survived Nepal Flash Floods

Amid devastating flash floods in Nepal, a green house emerged as a viral symbol of resilient construction after a new video confirmed the family trapped on its balcony was safe.

Several dramatic online videos show the devastation that flash floods brought in Nepal and attracted global attention. The dominant picture was collapsing houses, floating bodies, helpless survivors and vanished localities in the torrents.

However, remarkable visuals of survival gained equally strong global attention. A series of videos of a green house amid gushing muddy floodwaters went viral online, with a family trapped on the building’s balcony.

While surrounding structures were swept away, the green house stood firm as raging floodwaters surged through the area. The video also sparked widespread concern and prayers for the family inside the house.