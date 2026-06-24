ETV Bharat / international

'Very, Very Close' To Historic Trade Deal With India: Senior US Official

Washington: The United States and India are "very, very close" to concluding a historic bilateral trade deal that will open the 1.4 billion-strong Indian market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms, a senior US official has said.

Addressing an event at Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were advancing a "result-oriented" relationship.

“We're not measuring (the relationship) by meeting. We're measuring it by results,” she said, referring to the trade negotiations launched following the understanding reached between Trump and Modi earlier this year.

"When we looked at trade in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close," Morrison said. She said the proposed trade deal will open up India's 1.4 billion-strong market to American goods on terms that are reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

“The administration is driving toward the goal of Mission 500 -- the goal of achieving US 500 billion in trade by 2030 -- with a real sense of urgency,” the official said. Morrison's remarks came as US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is in India for discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the proposed trade agreement.

Highlighting growing economic engagement, she said Indian companies were increasing investments in the US. At the recent SelectUSA Investment Summit, "we saw USD 20 billion in new investment" commitments from India, including USD 1.1 billion in immediate investment, Morrison said, adding that it was the "largest announcement in SelectUSA's history".

The US was the second-largest trading partner of India in 2025-26. India's outbound shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during the last fiscal year despite high tariffs, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to USD 34.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 40.89 billion in 2024-25.

Morrison also said that the India-US energy partnership was expanding rapidly. “We are exchanging goods in American oil, gas, and coal, and both sides are exploring expanding civil nuclear cooperation under the newly enacted Shanti Act. "The US-India hydrocarbon trade has expanded significantly since 2025, reaching USD 14.4 billion to date," she said.

Morrison also noted that more than 330,000 Indians are enrolled in US educational institutions, contributing over USD 14 billion to the American economy and supporting more than 50,000 jobs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal and USTR Greer on Tuesday held high-level trade talks in New Delhi aimed at salvaging and recalibrating the proposed bilateral trade agreement after changes in US tariff policy upended a framework negotiated earlier this year. Both sides sought to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from trading partners is due to expire.

Greer's two-day visit comes days after Prime Minister Modi and President Trump held their first meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 17, injecting fresh momentum into the trade negotiations that both sides see as critical to strengthening economic ties. Tuesday's meeting follows chief negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi earlier this month (June 2-4).