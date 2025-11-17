ETV Bharat / international

Verdict On Sheikh Hasina A 'Political Farce', Says Rights Group

New Delhi: As a special tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and one other to death on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with last year’s mass uprising, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) said that the judgement is a "political farce" and it does not meet basic international standards for a fair trial.

“The trial of Sheikh Hasina in absentia violates the basic international human rights standards on fair trial. The Interim Government of Bangladesh did not follow up on the extradition of Sheikh Hasina to India. If Bangladesh had any evidence, it could have filed a petition before India's Supreme Court seeking Hasina’s extradition,” Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group, said.

“Any country that follows the rule of law has to seek the extradition of the accused to meet fair trial standards, just the way India fought for the extradition of Abu Salem before the Supreme Court of Portugal and is currently fighting for the extradition of Mehul Choksi in the courts in Belgium. Because Bangladesh does not have any evidence, and therefore, it decided to sentence Prime Minister Hasina and her colleagues in a kangaroo court trial,” he said.

The RRAG is an independent think tank based in New Delhi. It conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms with a specific focus on the threats to the rule of law and democracy.