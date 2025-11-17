Verdict On Sheikh Hasina A 'Political Farce', Says Rights Group
The trial of Sheikh Hasina in absentia violates the basic international human rights standards on fair trial, says renowned geopolitical expert Suhas Chakma.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: As a special tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and one other to death on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with last year’s mass uprising, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) said that the judgement is a "political farce" and it does not meet basic international standards for a fair trial.
“The trial of Sheikh Hasina in absentia violates the basic international human rights standards on fair trial. The Interim Government of Bangladesh did not follow up on the extradition of Sheikh Hasina to India. If Bangladesh had any evidence, it could have filed a petition before India's Supreme Court seeking Hasina’s extradition,” Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group, said.
“Any country that follows the rule of law has to seek the extradition of the accused to meet fair trial standards, just the way India fought for the extradition of Abu Salem before the Supreme Court of Portugal and is currently fighting for the extradition of Mehul Choksi in the courts in Belgium. Because Bangladesh does not have any evidence, and therefore, it decided to sentence Prime Minister Hasina and her colleagues in a kangaroo court trial,” he said.
The RRAG is an independent think tank based in New Delhi. It conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms with a specific focus on the threats to the rule of law and democracy.
RRAG provides early warnings on impending conflicts and analysis of policies and programmes of the State and non-State actors contributing to the proliferation or perpetuation of conflicts.
“Among others, former PM Hasina was accused of the murder of Abu Sayed near Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, the murder of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka's Chankharpul and six students at Ashulia last year. How could Prime Minister Hasina be charged without the actual perpetrators of these crimes even being named in the chargesheet? Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun cannot be the approver for these crimes, as he was not present at the crime scenes,” said Chakma.
During the description of the evidence, while delivering the verdict on Monday, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal referred to the reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, BBC, etc., as evidence.
“The reports of the OHCHR, HRW or BBC per se cannot be evidence unless testified to by their representatives with corroborative evidence to substantiate the contention in the reports, more so while awarding a death sentence. The testimonies of these witnesses or the cross-examination of these witnesses have not taken place during the trial. The trial is also a miscarriage of justice for the victims because the real perpetrators are not being punished,” said Chakma.
