ETV Bharat / international

'Wherever, Whenever They Want': Venezuelan Prez 'Open To US Cooperation' On Drug Trafficking, Oil And Other Issues

Caracas: President Nicolas Maduro Thursday dodged a question about an alleged US attack on a dock in Venezuela but said he was open to cooperation with Washington after weeks of American military pressure.

"Wherever they want and whenever they want," Maduro said of the idea of dialogue with the United States on drug trafficking, oil and migration in an interview on state TV. To date, Maduro has not confirmed a US land attack on a docking facility in his country that allegedly targeted drug boats, according to US President Donald Trump's comments Monday.

Asked point-blank if he confirmed or denied the attack, Maduro said "this could be something we talk about in a few days." The attack would amount to the first known land strike of the US military campaign against drug trafficking from Latin America. Trump on Monday said the United States hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug boats.

Trump would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was "along the shore." "There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.