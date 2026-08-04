ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Venezuela Quakes Rises Past 6,000

Caracas: The twin quakes that shattered Venezuela in June killed 6,125 people, National Assembly Chief Jorge Rodriguez said Monday. The updated figure comes weeks after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck on June 24, causing nearly 200 buildings to collapse, mostly in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira. The previous death toll had stood at 5,546.

Rescue teams and family members continue to sift through the rubble in search of victims and loved ones, with nearly 17,000 people injured in the tremors. Local media have quoted La Guaira Governor Jose Alejandro Teran as saying around 1,400 people remain missing after the disaster.

The government has not otherwise disclosed how many people are missing, but expert projections have put the figure at up to 10,000. In addition to the 190 buildings that were completely destroyed, authorities have classified over 16,200 structures as unsafe, prompting many to leave.