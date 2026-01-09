ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Releases Some Journalists And Activists From Prison As A Gesture To 'Seek Peace'

Riot police arrive to El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela's intelligence service and detention center, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, after National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said the government would release Venezuelan and foreign prisoners. ( AP )

Guatire: Venezuela released citizens and foreigners from its prisons on Thursday in what a top government official described as a gesture to “seek peace” less than a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces to face federal drug-trafficking charges in New York.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez and head of the National Assembly, said a “significant number” of people would be freed, but he was not specific about how many or provide names. Venezuelan authorities have freed political prisoners before, but the releases on Thursday were the first since Maduro was deposed.

Human rights groups were encouraged by the releases, though it wasn’t clear yet whether this might represent the early stages of a government in transition or was more of a symbolic effort to please the Trump administration, which has allowed Maduro’s loyalists to stay in control even as it exerts political pressure through crippling sanctions.

Journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were among those freed on Thursday, and families waited outside a notorious prison in hopes their loved ones would be among the detainees released. “Consider this a gesture by the Bolivarian government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” Rodríguez said in an announcement publicized over TV.

NGO: 863 detained for ‘political reasons’

Alfredo Romero, president of Foro Penal, an advocacy group for prisoners based in Caracas, praised Thursday’s release as “good news” that lifted Venezuelans’ hopes that all political detainees in the country may walk free.

But he stressed that he wanted this to become “the beginning of the dismantling of the repressive system” of Maduro’s government and not remain “a mere gesture, a charade of releasing some prisoners and incarcerating others.”

Despite a widespread crackdown during the tumultuous 2024 election – in which the government said it detained 2,000 people – Venezuela's government denies that there are “political prisoners” and accuses those detained of plotting to destabilize Maduro’s government.

Romero's organization said that as of Dec. 29, 2025, there were 863 people detained in Venezuela “for political reasons.” The Spanish government announced Thursday that five Spanish citizens were among those released in Venezuela and would soon return to Spain.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed the group includes prominent Venezuelan-Spanish lawyer and human rights activist Rocío San Miguel. Speaking to Spanish broadcaster RNE, he also confirmed that Spanish citizens Andrés Martínez, José María Basoa, Ernesto Gorbe and Miguel Moreno were freed.

Basoa and Martínez were arrested in Venezuela in September 2024, accused by officials of being involved in a plot to destabilize Maduro’s government as Spanish intelligence agents, allegations that Spanish authorities denied at the time. Spain’s El País newspaper reported Thursday that Gorbe had been living in Venezuela and was arrested in 2024, accused of being in the country illegally with an expired visa.