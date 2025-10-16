ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela's Maduro Decries 'Coups D'etat Orchestrated By CIA'

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday decried what he called "coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA" shortly after US counterpart Donald Trump said he was considering strikes against Venezuelan cartels on land.

"No to war in the Caribbean...No to regime change...No to coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA," the leftist leader said in an address to a committee set up after Washington deployed warships in the Caribbean for what it said was an anti-drug operation.

Trump said Wednesday he was mulling attacks on land after deadly strikes at sea sunk Venezuelan boats alleged to be transporting narcotics.

At least 27 people have been killed in the US Caribbean attacks so far.