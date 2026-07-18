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Venezuela Quake Death Toll Exceeds 5,000

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira.

Venezuela Quake Death Toll Exceeds 5,000
Forensic workers carry a body bag across the rubble of a collapsed building in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 17, 2026, following the June 24 earthquakes. (AFP)
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By AFP

Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Caracas: The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month killed over 5,000 people, National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez posted on Telegram Friday.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira located north of Caracas.

The disasters killed 5,069 people, Rodriguez said, with most casualties occurring in the coastal region.

Later on Friday, Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the country would tap $346 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for earthquake reconstruction.

The IMF did not immediately respond to AFP queries.

The number of people injured remains unchanged at 16,740, with the parliamentary leader earlier stating that most had already been discharged from hospital.

Some 20,000 people made homeless by the quakes are living in overcrowded camps, many of which lack water supplies and proper sanitation systems.

Also read:

  1. Fallout From Venezuela's Earthquakes Turns Political As Opposition Leader Machado Seeks Return
  2. Venezuelan Medics Fear Earthquake Aftermath Will Trigger Widening Medical Crisis

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VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE
VENEZUELA

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