ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Quake Death Toll Exceeds 5,000

Forensic workers carry a body bag across the rubble of a collapsed building in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 17, 2026, following the June 24 earthquakes. ( AFP )

Caracas: The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month killed over 5,000 people, National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez posted on Telegram Friday.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira located north of Caracas.

The disasters killed 5,069 people, Rodriguez said, with most casualties occurring in the coastal region.

Later on Friday, Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the country would tap $346 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for earthquake reconstruction.