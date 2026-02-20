ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Approves Amnesty Bill That Could See Release of Hundreds Detained for Political Reasons

People who consider their detained family members to be political prisoners call for their releases outside the United Nations office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday Feb. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Caracas: Venezuela’s legislature on Thursday approved an amnesty bill that could lead to the release of politicians, activists, lawyers and many others, effectively acknowledging that the government has held hundreds of people in prison for political motivations.

The approval marks a stark turn for the South American nation, whose authorities have for decades denied holding any political prisoners. It is the latest policy reversal following last month’s stunning U.S. military raid in the country’s capital, Caracas, to capture then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who proposed the bill late last month, is expected to sign the measure, which outlines the eligibility and exclusions for people to be granted amnesty, and therefore, be released after months or years of being in custody.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s a great step forward,” opposition lawmaker Nora Bracho said during the debate. “It will alleviate the suffering of many Venezuelans.” The measure is expected to benefit opposition members, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and many others who were targeted by the ruling party over the past 27 years.

It is the latest policy shift for Venezuela, where the government has been quick to comply with orders from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, including last month’s overhaul of the country’s oil industry law.

The bill’s purpose is to grant people “a general and full amnesty for crimes or offenses committed” during specific periods since 1999 that were marked by politically-driven conflicts in Venezuela, including “acts of politically motivated violence” in the context of the 2024 presidential election. The aftermath of that election led to protests and the arrest of more than 2,000 people, including minors.